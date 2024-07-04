Ad

  • And Just Like That

    2021

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Sex and the City revival catching up with the lives of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda.
  • The Rehearsal Season 2

    2025

    Comedy

    Documentary

    Comedy in which Nathan Fielder helps ordinary people rehearse difficult conversations or life events through the use of sets and actors hired to re-create real situations.
  • Hacks Season 4

    2025

    Comedy

    Tensions rise as Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) endeavor to get their late-night show off the ground and make history doing it.
  • The Regime

    2024

    Comedy

    Drama

    Political satire following a modern authoritarian regime over the course of a year as it begins to unravel. Starring Kate Winslet Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Hugh Grant
  • Smothered

    2023

    Romance

    Sitcom

    Two strangers hook up on a night out and decide to have a no-strings attached affair for three weeks and then never speak again. Romcom, starring Danielle Vitalis and Jon Pointing
  • Brassic

    2019

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Comedy series following the exploits of Vinnie, a Lancashire lad with bipolar disorder, and Dylan, his razor-smart best mate.
  • Breeders

    2020

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    15

    Comedy with Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. It follows Paul and Ally, a couple struggling with the demands of dealing with their careers while also parenting their two young children.
  • Dreamland

    2023

    Comedy

    Drama

    Lily Allen, Freema Agyeman, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Gabby Best star in a comedy drama about a family in the seaside town of Margate.
  • Avenue 5

    2020

    Sci-fi

    Sitcom

    Armando Iannucci's sci-fi comedy set on board a luxury space liner, starring Hugh Laurie, Suzy Nakamura, Rebecca Front, Zach Woods and Josh Gad.
  • Julia

    2022

    Documentary

    Drama

    Drama inspired by Julia Child's extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef. Starring Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth and Fran Kranz
