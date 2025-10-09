Best comedies on BBC iPlayer
- Film Club
2025
Drama
ComedyDrama, starring Aimee Lou Wood and Nabhaan Rizwan as best friends retreating from reality into a world of movies. However, change is coming to their lives whether they like it or not
- Dreaming Whilst Black Season 2
2025
Sitcom
ComedyComedy series following Kwabena, an aspiring film-maker chasing big dreams in a world stacked against him, blending raw humour with Black British life.
- How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
2025
Comedy
DramaThe beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
- Here We Go Season 3
2025
Sitcom
ComedyThe Jessops navigate everyday family (mis)fortunes – from new jobs to kidnapping dogs. Acclaimed comedy with Tom Basden, Jim Howick, Alison Steadman and Katherine Parkinson.
- Mandy Season 4
2025
Comedy
DramaContinuing the heartrending saga of the gritty life and times of Mandy Carter – a statistic on a government chart. Based on the book of the same name by Charles Dickens.
- The Power of Parker Season 2
2025
Comedy
DramaStockport,1990. Wannabe business guru Martin Parker has a perfect life and a flash car. But wife Diane and mistress Kath could put a spanner in the works. Comedy with Sian Gibson.
- Austin
2024
Sitcom
DramaA much-loved children's author's career appears to destroyed his career after provoking a social media storm. Comedy, starring Ben Miller and Sally Phillips
- Man Like Mobeen Season 5
2025
Comedy
DramaIn the final series, Mobeen must save Aqsa but can he even get a passport or a plane ticket to the UAE? And will he convince his friends to join him?
- Colin from Accounts
2022
Comedy
Drama
15Australian comedy about Ashley and Gordon, two singletons unexpectedly brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.
- Ghosts
2019
Drama
Sitcom
12Comedy. A cash-strapped young couple inherit a grand country house, only to find it is both falling apart and teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants.