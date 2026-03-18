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Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Dawn French. She’s the reason I got into comedy. I watched French and Saunders and we’d watch The Vicar of Dibley as a family, and we’d all be laughing. She is my hero. She came to watch my show and came to my dressing room. It was the most starstruck and honoured I’ve ever been.

How did you get your start in comedy?

I was too scared to do stand-up, but then I started dating a boy when I was at university who was an open-mic comedian. I’d go to all his gigs, and he was terrible. That’s what gave me the confidence to try it. I was living in Leeds and booked myself into a competition in Manchester and didn’t tell anyone I was going to do it. I got right through to the final, and that was about 13 years ago.

Have you had any memorable heckles on stage?

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When I was new, I was really scared of them. Once, someone in the front row said something and because I was wound like a coil waiting for someone to attack, I went, “What did you say? Say it so that everyone can hear!” And he’d just said, “She’s great. I’m having a good time.” I was like, “Oh my God, I’m so sorry.” I realised in that moment that I’m not the sort of comedian that can be cutting or mean to someone in the audience. If I do get heckles, because I’m such a people pleaser, I try to win them round.