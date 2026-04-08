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  • The Blues Brothers

    1980

    Comedy

    Music

    15

    Musical comedy starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as brothers Jake and Elwood Blues who re-form their legendary band to raise money for their old orphanage, which is threatened with closure. But the pair find themselves pursued across country by a mysterious woman, a band of neo-Nazis, an irate country and western group and the police, culminating in one of the biggest and most spectacular car chases in movie history.
  • I'm Alan Partridge

    1997

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    15

    Comedy series with Steve Coogan. Failed TV presenter Alan Partridge has been reduced to working the graveyard slot on Radio Norwich, but he desperately wants to return to TV in any capacity.
  • Small Prophets

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    A man whose girlfriend disappeared seven years previously is given a recipe for a potion that helps foretell the future. Comedy written and directed by Mackenzie Crook, starring Michael Palin, Pearce Quigley and Lauren Patel
  • Detectorists

    2014

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Comedy with Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones. Andy and Lance go in search of their hearts' desires with a couple of metal detectors, determined to dig up the discovery of a lifetime.
  • Bottom

    1991

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    15

    Richie is clumsy, pompous and incredibly dull-witted, thinking of little else but sex. Eddie is violent, likes a drink and has brainless pals. The pair share a flat in this anarchic comedy.
  • Anchorman: the Legend of Ron Burgundy

    2004

    Comedy

    12A

    Period comedy starring Will Ferrell. Ron Burgundy is the top newsreader at a San Diego TV station in the 1970s. But his position comes under threat with the arrival of ambitious reporter Veronica Corningstone. Male chauvinist Burgundy is torn between defending his job and his attraction to the glamorous newcomer.
  • Nativity!

    2009

    Comedy

    Family

    U

    Comedy starring Martin Freeman. Despite being traumatised by a bad review years earlier, primary school teacher Paul Maddens is tasked with directing the annual Nativity play. Taunted by a teacher from a rival school, Paul foolishly promises that an old flame, now a Hollywood producer, is coming to see his production.
  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail

    1975

    Comedy

    Adventure

    12

    Comedy from the Monty Python team. AD 932: King Arthur and his page Patsy are seeking knights to join them at the Round Table. But a more demanding task awaits them when God appears telling them of their quest to find the Holy Grail.
  • Derry Girls

    2018

    Comedy

    Sitcom

    15

    Family comedy with Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Louisa Harland. It follows the escapades of a group of teens as they grow up amongst the Troubles in early-1990s Northern Ireland.
  • Harry Hill's TV Burp

    Comedy

    The comedy series has been entertaining viewers since 2001. Each week, Harry Hill mercilessly pokes fun at British television, often subverting the context of a scene to make it humorous.
See more Alex Horne's Top 10 Comedy Picks
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