You couldn’t stop giggling on The Celebrity Traitors. How did you hold it in for this show?

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People did different things – Mel had a massive goblet that she would take a drink out of. I often hung around the recycling bin. I started recycling just so that no one could see my face. And, in the worst moments, I thought about my dogs being put down, which is really grim! But, hey, it got me through some difficult moments. So thank you, Bev and Joyce, looking down from doggie heaven. I owe you one.

What makes you laugh?

People falling over. Dogs with worms. People trying to get out of beanbags. It’s just stuff like that. I did go through a phase of watching videos of people walking into patio doors, but then I saw a really horrific one, so I went, “Yeah, you need to stop doing this now.” People’s misfortune makes me laugh.

How has comedy changed in your lifetime?

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There are a lot more comedians, and it’s strange because you’re competing with TikTokers who don’t even have to be on the telly to sell out arenas. There’s a million ways you can become a comedian now. But in terms of the thing where people say, “You can’t say anything these days” – you can say whatever you want these days. People just don’t like to be told, “Actually, what you said makes you look a bit of a d**k!”