Ad

Showing 1 to 4 of 4 results

  • LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland

    2024

    Reality

    Game show

    15

    Graham Norton hosts the inaugural Irish edition of the competition show, which challenges 10 homegrown comedians to remain straight-faced for six hours in each other's company. Contestants can use every trick in their comedy arsenal to make rivals laugh out loud for a chance to win a grand prize of 50,000 euros for charity. The 10 hopefuls are Martin Angolo, Aisling Bea, Catherine Bohart, Jason Byrne, Tony Cantwell, Emma Doran, Amy Huberman, David McSavage, Deirdre O'Kane and Paul Tylak
  • LOL: Last One Laughing Australia

    2020

    Comedy

    Reality

    Ten top Australian comedians battle it out to see who can keep a straight face while trying to make the others laugh.
  • LOL: Last One Laughing Canada

    2022

    Reality

    Comedy

    15

    Jay Baruchel hosts the Canadian version of the international hit comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing. The six-part competition series pits 10 of the best comedic talents against each other in a showdown, where anything can happen.
  • LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa

    2024

    Children's

    Game show

    Trevor Noah hosts 10 of South Africas greatest comedic talent in this rollercoaster of a season! As gags fly left, right and centre, who will have the smarts to dodge this comedic onslaught and keep from cracking up? In the words of Trevor: 'Even if something smells funny, I'm on it!'
See more A guide to every English-language LOL: Last One Laughing

Authors

Huw FullertonCommissioning Editor

Huw Fullerton is a Commissioning Editor for Radio Times magazine, covering Entertainment, Comedy and Specialist Drama.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad