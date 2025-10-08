Bake Off has been running for 16 series — has what you look for in a baker changed in that time?

PRUE LEITH I vacillate – I never really know whether I’m after massive innovation or really classic, traditional, good baking. It’s so exciting when a baker comes up with something you’ve never eaten before, or a combination of flavours that is really imaginative. Then somebody bakes a good old favourite that you absolutely love, like rhubarb crumble, and it’s so wonderful because it’s homely, real and familiar.

PAUL HOLLYWOOD One of the things we’ve had a lot this series is overcomplicating a recipe with too many flavours – you need a hero flavour and a couple to back it up. The innovation this year has really surprised, impressed and disappointed me at the same time.

What cake should someone bake to win you over?

PRUE One that has a lot of ground almonds in it. We had a really good polenta cake this series that was gluten free.

PAUL Any cake with cream and fruit.

I used to say, “It’s not worth the calories” – but people thought I was being fattist Prue Leith

What advice would you give to someone coming on the show?

PAUL Ignore Noel and Alison when they try to make conversation.

PRUE Sometimes the bakers long for them to go away, because they’re against the clock and want to get on with it.

Do you ever disagree while judging?

PRUE The discussion in Cake Corner [where they talk about the bakes] is more to inform and remind the audience, because Paul and I could do it in two seconds. The audience often say that I’m kind and Paul’s horrible, but if you look at our scores out of 10, we’re never more than one point apart. I think I’ve given one 10 in nine years... I can’t remember to who though! I used to say, “It’s not worth the calories.” That is my absolute judgment about any baking, because you know it’s full of fat and sugar, so: “Do I really want to eat this? Am I prepared to get fat?” I don’t say it now, because lots of people said they felt judged for liking cake. They thought I was being fattist.

PAUL I’ve never given a 10, only a 9.5. A handshake is very close to a 10. These are amateur bakers, but if they get a handshake from me, it means it’s very professional.

PRUE He will say, “This year or this week, I’m not giving any handshakes,” and then the hand will come out, because a bake will be so good he can’t resist. Lots say I should have a Prue pat.

Prue, you are known for your colourful outfits and assortment of glasses — how many pairs do you own?

PRUE I own 75, because that’s how many are in my range [Specs by Prue], but I’ve only got about 20 with my prescription in. I’m not allowed to wear any of mine on Bake Off, because it would be using the show to promote them, but there’s nothing wrong with RT advertising them…

We’ll see what we can do. Innuendos in Bake Off are unavoidable. Is that difficult during filming?

PRUE My problem is that I mostly don’t get it. I don’t know what they’re talking about. The bakers are asked to produce their favourite animal in cake, and there’s a beaver, so I say, “Tell us about your beaver.” Hysterics all round. What am I meant to say?

PAUL There is a classic clip online where Prue talks about needing two holes to squirt, and about squeezing the bag. At the time, I had to walk out of the tent. It’s like a Carry On film.

PRUE Paul and Noel could go into hysterics over the word sausage… like school boys, really.

It must be hard to form a bond with the bakers and then see them go home?

PRUE It is.

PAUL Actually it’s the best part of my weekend… I don’t remember who left last week.

I’m just a guy from telly who eats cake Paul Hollywood

Surely that’s just a tough guy act on the outside Paul, but on the inside?

PRUE He’s quite squishy in the middle.

PAUL That’s because of the cakes.

What are you like when you’re away from the show?

PAUL I keep to myself most of the time. I live in the middle of nowhere and I like it like that. There’s nothing better than putting on a dressing gown and watching a box set with my wife [former pub landlady Melissa Spalding]. I like mowing the lawn. I’m like Forrest Gump on my sitting lawnmower.

PRUE The other thing Paul likes to do is cooking as opposed to baking.

PAUL I do, I’m a feeder. I brought my pizza oven to set during Covid.

PRUE He made pizza for 120 people in about an hour.

Do you enjoy meeting your fans?

PRUE I’m such an egotist. I love it. I like the attention, Paul doesn’t. I like when someone asks for a selfie, or when they say, “I love you. I love you. I love you.”

PAUL I get a lot of people coming up to me, and I’ll do all the photographs, but I tend to be just hiding around the corner. When we do Celeb Bake Off, I’m fanboying everybody. I still don’t feel famous. I’m just a guy from telly who eats cake.