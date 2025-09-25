All of You started as a short film 10 years ago. What appeals about the romantic genre?

BRETT GOLDSTEIN I love that genre. The only thing I’m interested in writing is relationships. It’s what connects me to any story. All the big TV shows are stuffed with romantic comedy but it’s just not been in the cinema for a while.

IMOGEN POOTS Romance is often dismissed as silly or adolescent, reserved for teenagers, but it’s what great music and poems are written about.

Brett, as on Ted Lasso you’re a writer, producer and actor here — how do you juggle it all?

BRETT I prefer it that way, because I’m thinking about every aspect anyway. When you’re hired as an actor, there are times when you’re frustrated because you think a scene should change a bit, but it’s not your place to do that. This way I write a script, and it’s perfect to me, but then I start filming and see things, so I can adapt it to become better.

Have any romcoms shaped how you believe relationships are in real life?

IMOGEN Notting Hill!

BRETT The problem with a lot of those films is that it would be psychotic if you turned up at an airport or got out a boombox and made a big speech.

IMOGEN No, it wouldn’t! That’s what I expect and it’s not happening! Then again, I always wanted a cowboy and then I dated a few of them… some things are better as a myth.

BRETT My fantasy was living under the sea with a mermaid, so all these things have their issues…

Do you believe in soulmates?

IMOGEN It changes all the time, but there are moments in my life that have shifted by meeting another person. I don’t necessarily think it’s always a good thing, but I do believe in the idea of it. I am very romantic.

BRETT I think there are 50 people in your life that you’re meant to meet for some reason, whether they’re your soulmate or otherwise.

If the soulmate test was real, would you take it?

BRETT I wouldn’t, because I don’t want it spoiled.

IMOGEN On some days I would, and some days, I’d wait. What if you get a dud?

Is there any real-life technology you wish had never been created?

BRETT Social media altogether should go. I stopped looking at Instagram because I spent so much time on it, and I never felt good.

IMOGEN Technology is related to why there are no manners any more. That’s why everyone’s treating each other so badly romantically. We’re confused about what’s real and what’s simulated.

What did you learn about love from working on this film?

IMOGEN Love can be complicated. It’s a puzzle… but I’ve met people where it hasn’t been a puzzle at all. Maybe it’s about turning up. But I also think you can people-please yourself into a romantic situation which isn’t where you should be.

What’s the last film that made you cry?

IMOGEN I just rewatched Terms of Endearment, which killed me. And I’m a bit late to it, but King Richard. I’ve been crying at everything recently.

BRETT The ending of Presence, Steven Soderbergh’s film, scared me and made me cry.

Imogen, you were 17 when you starred in 28 Weeks Later, and Brett, you became an overnight star with Ted Lasso. What do you credit your success to?

IMOGEN Delusion, because this job is mostly rejection. Or audacity! A bunch of people believed in me and took me seriously. I attended Young Blood Theatre Company workshops at Riverside Studios [in Hammersmith, London] and it was so valuable. That informed everything afterwards, because I found my people there. I wish there were more community theatres for kids.

BRETT I credit it to Ted Lasso!

Did you have any idea that Ted Lasso was going to be as big of a hit as it was?

BRETT No, not at all. Apple TV+ was a new streamer that people didn’t know existed yet, plus it was an American-British hybrid thing, and they rarely work. I did a show called Hoff the Record [in 2015] with David Hasselhoff and it’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever done. I was like, “This is the one. This is the breakthrough.” It won an International Emmy, but no one watched it. I long ago let go of the idea of having a big one. I was like, “I’m very happy. I

