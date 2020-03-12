Why CBS Reality is the best channel for true crime fans

Looking for your next true crime obsession? Tune into CBS Reality for gripping, real-life shows that will keep you at the edge of your seat

There’s nothing as thrilling as trying to crack an unsolved crime. And, while most of us are fascinated by murder mystery drama, few shows can keep us glued to our screens quite like real-life events. If you can’t get enough of true crime, then CBS Reality should be your first port of call. It has all the best true crime shows in one place, so you don’t have to scour the channels for the next binge-worthy series.

Tune in and you’ll study crimes in forensic detail, meet the people behind the arrests and discover the emotional stories behind the headlines. And, best of all, CBS Reality has brand-new shows for you to uncover this March. Here’s the rundown on one of them…