These delicious snacks will take your festive night at home to the next level

Tesco offers a vast range of snack foods and sweet treats, so you can make your next big night in the most delectable yet

The less said about last Christmas the better, right? But this year, Tesco is determined to help you make the most of every joyous moment the festive season brings – including those cosy evenings in front of the TV.

Whether it’s putting on a festive flick, or three, and snuggling up with your family, or re-watching your favourite Christmas specials and box sets and tucking into some good food with friends; close the curtains, choose your entertainment and let Tesco care of the snacking.

From indulgent flavoured liquors to nibbles you just can’t say no to, here are some of the festive delights that are guaranteed to make staying in the new going out…

Feeling thirsty?

What would a toasty winter night on the sofa be without a cosy cup of hot chocolate to hold? Tesco has the perfect offering for your little ones with its Hot Chocolate Melting Santa. Simply heat the milk, place chocolate Santa into a mug and pour the milk over. Then watch your kids’ eyes light up as they stir Santa and see a flurry of marshmallows released into their cup!

If you’re after a slightly more grown-up beverage, reach for a bottle of Tesco Finest’s luscious Lebkuchen Irish Cream Liqueur. Just one sip, and its festive flavours will transport you to traditional Christmas markets with beautiful aromas of gingerbread and spices warmed with Irish single malt whiskey and velvety Ballyrashane double cream. Served over ice, it’s sure to become your new go-to tipple.

A little something special

Nobody wants to tuck into a big dinner while sat on the sofa, and you certainly don’t want to miss crucial movie moments because you’re too busy flitting between the kitchen and the lounge. That’s why Tesco offers a huge range of prepared, chilled foods that are perfect for a relaxed night in, like its Mini Aberdeen Angus, Pulled Beef and Mexicana Cheddar Burgers. Made from juicy Aberdeen Angus beef and piquant Mexican cheddar, these tempting sliders are big on flavour, and little on effort!

“My favourite time on Christmas Day is when the kids have gone to bed, my husband is sleeping, all of the cooking and cleaning up is done and I can relax with some cheese and biscuits in front of the Royle Family!” – Rachel

The vibrant Rainbow Gyoza Selection is another joyous grazing option. Filled with a moreish array of vegetables, prawns and chicken, these colourful Japanese dumplings look as fantastic as they taste. And what’s Christmas without a generous serving of cheese? For something a little different, try the Tesco Breaded Cheese Selection, which includes a number of beautiful cheese pairings, including Red Leicester and red onion, mature cheddar and chive, and brie and cranberry. Pop them in the oven from frozen, and in just 16 minutes you’ll be in oozy, cheesy heaven. If it’s plant-based options you need, the delightful Choriz-NO Pigless Duvets and Mini Burgers and Hot Dogs in Buns are sure to hit the spot.

Sweet dreams

Sure, popcorn is a movie night favourite and all, but Christmas is the time for doing things a little bigger – especially when it comes to sweet treats. If you’re in the mood for a proper pud, but don’t want to tear yourself away from the TV, you’ll love Tesco Finest’s Raspberry and Peach Bellini Trifle. This truly decadent dessert features a raspberry compote layered with vanilla sponge pieces and custard, a prosecco and peach curd, and a Belgian white chocolate mousse topping – all you have to do is take it out of the fridge and dig in!

Of course, Christmas is also the time for sharing, which is exactly what you’ll get with the Wicked Kitchen Sharing Dessert, an indulgent plant-based treat that requires nothing but a fork and a sweet tooth! Enjoy…