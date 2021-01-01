The one thing Britain can’t joke about: money

We all love a comedy of errors, but not when something happens to our pensions and investments. Thankfully, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme can help.

There’s nothing like the comedic pay-off of a beloved funny character failing to check everything is as it should be before launching into an ultimately doomed endeavour. This simple gag has been a sitcom staple that unlike many other slapstick tropes has never gone out of fashion.

But while the results of not checking can often produce hilarious results on TV, it’s no joke when it comes to your pensions and investments. Checking your money is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) can help you make sure the pitfalls of carelessness stay on screen and out of your life.

Check your money is FSCS protected

When things go wrong As an audience, we delight in spotting when our favourite characters haven’t fully checked something, and wait impatiently for things to go wrong accordingly. There’s perhaps no better example of this in British television than in Only Fools and Horses, when Del Boy leans on a pub bar that is no longer there, sending him toppling over as if in slow motion. It’s a show littered with truly legendary moments of negligence, such as when Del Boy and Rodney fail to realise that they’re waiting to catch the wrong chandelier as Grandad swings the hammer and the inevitable happens. Whether it’s Ross in Friends not checking that his brand-new sofa could fit up his apartment block’s stairwell before attempting to “Pivot!” his way up the stairs, or Alan Partridge piercing his foot on a spike while trying to climb over the fence of his country club, we delight in the misfortune of our favourite characters as a result of their haphazard approach to life.

Financial Services Compensation Scheme: explained FSCS protects your money when providers go out of business — so if you already have a pension or investment, or you’re thinking about getting one, it’s important to check that your provider and product are FSCS protected. FSCS is a free service and independent of the financial services industry. Investments There are so many types of investments and they can be confusing. Click here for handy tips and step-by-step guidance on how to check your investment is FSCS protected. Pensions Pensions are one of the most complicated financial products. Help understand if your pension is FSCS protected by using the FSCS Pensions Protection Checker at fscs.org.uk.