The energy revolution that’s helping us fast forward to net zero

Thanks to The Great Grid Upgrade, our TVs and gadgets will soon be powered by more cleaner, greener energy than ever before.

When you’re gripped by a thrilling box set, a newly released blockbuster or a bit of nail-biting sport, understandably you might not think about where the electricity keeping your TV running is coming from. After all, the way we consume power is constantly changing. One of the biggest tests of the electricity grid used to come at half time during a big football game or the ad-break of a soap cliffhanger, when everyone would stick the kettle on to calm their nerves.

While that particular phenomenon occurs less commonly now, between wi-fi-enabled streaming and using mobile devices for viewing, in addition to experience-enhancing extras such as mood lighting or sound bars and speakers, energy threads its way through everything we love to do. But how can we continue enjoying our favourite entertainment while using cleaner, greener energy?

National Grid has a plan

Our electricity grid is about to undergo its largest overhaul in generations, and it’s called The Great Grid Upgrade from National Grid. This transformative scheme comprises a range of infrastructure projects across England and Wales that will help transport more renewable energy from where it’s generated to the homes and businesses that need it.

And there’s already plenty of capacity for renewable energy off our shores. In fact, the UK has the largest offshore wind capacity in the world, with some 13.6GW in operation, which is enough to power around 13 million homes. Recent years have also seen record-breaking amounts of renewable energy generated – for instance, in 2023, 36% of our energy came from renewable sources.

On a single day in December, a massive 56% of our energy came from wind. And with demand for electricity set to double, The Great Grid Upgrade, which will increase the nation's energy transportation network, will be vital in helping us reach not only net zero, but the government’s target of 140GW of wind power deployed in our energy system by 2050 too. That means electricity created from a wind turbine in the North Sea could power your TV, and all the bells and whistles that come with it. Better still, connecting 50GW of offshore wind can enable enough zero-carbon generation per year to save the equivalent of 5.2 million petrol or diesel car off the road, or the absorption of 509 million trees over one year, so just think what 140GW could do!

What it means for you

More access to clean, affordable power will help us all reduce our own carbon footprints, and crucially help bring our net zero target even closer. Better still, because you’ll be able to use more of the renewable energy generated right here in Britain, it could lead to smaller electricity bills in the future.

Not only that, but the investment necessary to realise the full extent of the project could support up to 130,000 jobs as part of the net zero energy workforce, and add up to £11bn to Great Britain’s economy by 2050*.

Simply, The Great Grid Upgrade promises a more energy-secure, self-sufficient future for the UK, and a cleaner, greener home for you. How’s that for a win-win?