Subscribe to Radio Times
Try 10 issues for £10!
|
Advertisement feature
|
This simple app can help you hit your weight and health goals
Using Nutracheck is an effective, trusted way of tracking your calorie and nutrient intake to lose weight.
The way you watch television has changed dramatically over the years, with apps on TVs, phones and tablets helping you find a wide range of great shows and films. But did you know that a simple app can also help revolutionise the way you eat and think about food?
Just like streaming apps fulfil your goal to be entertained, the Nutracheck app can help you achieve a personal weight or nutrition goal, by helping you track your calorie and nutrient intake quickly and easily.
Nutracheck is a trusted calorie and nutrient tracking app that supports you in reaching, and then maintaining, a healthy weight. It enables you to count the calories you consume on your smartphone or tablet, which is an effective way to help you reach a healthy weight – and stick to it.
The app also helps you monitor seven key nutrients, so whether you want to ensure you're not having too much salt in your diet, or you’d like to up your fibre intake, you can trust the app to keep you informed about what you’re consuming. Be it sugar or saturated fat, Nutracheck can track both – and more – with a UK food database maintained by an expert team. Plus, it takes less than 10 minutes a day to log your food and drink intake.
So, if you want to lose weight or improve your diet for health reasons, why not join the hundreds of thousands of people using Nutracheck and give it a try?
Download the Nutracheck app today and start your FREE 7-day trial.
Read on to discover how retiree Elaine used the app to reach her goals, and how it can help you too…
Meet Elaine
Nutracheck weight loss: 10st 2lbs
Have you ever found yourself dropping off to sleep in front of your favourite TV programme, waking up with the credits rolling? For retiree Elaine, 68, it was a regular occurrence.
“Back in 2016 I was morbidly obese,” says Elaine. “I’d fall asleep in the chair every night, and I lost track of the number of films and TV programmes I missed the end of.”
Elaine’s 21st weight wasn’t just impacting her TV viewing: it was having a devastating impact on her health, too.
“At my heaviest, I couldn't walk more than 100 yards without having to stop for a breath,” she recalls. “I was also taking four tablets a day for high blood pressure. I realised I had to do something if I wanted to see my grandsons grow up.”
Elaine downloaded the Nutracheck app to track and manage her calorie and nutrient intake, and over three years, got her weight down to around 9st, where it’s stayed ever since.
Recalling how Nutracheck helped change her habits, she says: “I soon realised my portion sizes were way off. I started to eat plenty of fruit and vegetables and drank more than 2 litres of water each day. I stopped drinking alcohol, except for special occasions, and slowly started to increase the amount of exercise I was doing.
“Tracking my calories seemed like a chore at first, but now it's just something I do automatically. I have gone from a size 26 to an 8 and have never felt better.”
Nutracheck empowers you to make better food choices to achieve your personal weight goal.
You can join loads of like-minded members in the Nutracheck forums and share your challenges and successes. There’s a helpful community on hand to assist and support you seven days a week, 365 days a year.
It’s an all-in-one app to help you reach your weight goal. It has a UK food database of 350,000 foods, plus it features a barcode scanner to make searching easy.
Nutracheck’s App Store rating is 4.8 out of 5 stars – making it the top-rated calorie tracking app – so you can rest assured you’re in safe hands.
Simply visit your app store and download the Nutracheck app to start your FREE 7-day trial.
Download the Nutracheck app today and start your FREE 7-day trial
For questions about Nutracheck, you can email customercare@nutracheck.co.uk seven days a week or call 0115 969 4660 (Mon-Fri, 8:30am-6pm, excluding bank holidays).
Always consult your GP before embarking on any kind of weight loss or nutritional programme.
Nutracheck is owned by Immediate Media, the publisher of Radio Times magazine.