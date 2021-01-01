|
Advertisement feature
Experience Christmas with a sprinkling of Chester Zoo magic
Warm up your winter with gifts, experiences and brrrilliant days out!
Unforgettable winter adventures
Looking for the perfect way to kick off your Christmas celebrations? Then wrap up warm and head to the zoo for a day out to remember!
A trip to the zoo can be so much more than you can imagine with a Chester Zoo experience day. Dine with Asiatic lions, meet Rothschild’s giraffes or explore the zoo before it opens to the public. Experiences at Chester Zoo offer a once in a lifetime opportunity to get closer to incredible animals and plants, plus you can meet the zoo’s resident experts.
If you want, you can even visit the zoo at night as it’s transformed into a spectacular wonderland, full of sparkle and illumination for the annual winter event, The Lanterns. Tickets are selling fast, so book now to avoid disappointment!
There’s so much to discover, no matter what the season, so book a trip to the zoo for a festive adventure you’ll never forget…
The purrrfect gift
Gift a little piece of Chester Zoo this Christmas! Discover a huge range of animal-inspired gifts available online and at the zoo, perfect for the animal lover in your life.
Take a look at the zoo’s hand-picked festive bundles. From bath time treats, sweet eats, books and cuddly creatures, and even Chester Zoo’s very own gin set. There’s a bundle for everyone!
For a gift that’s unique and impossible not to love, take a look at memberships and animal adoptions. Give the gift that keeps on giving with a Chester Zoo membership or support conservation work around the world with an animal adoption.
Prevent extinction as you shop
Give a gift that also helps to save wildlife around the globe! Your Christmas shopping can help towards Chester Zoo’s mission of preventing extinction. All funds raised help the charity to carry out its vital conservation work both in the UK and around the world.
What’s more, you can show the zoo some love by using easyfundraising, a digital platform that allows good causes, like Chester Zoo, to earn free donations on your online purchases. With over 5,100 leading online retailer on-board, you can make your shopping count this Christmas!