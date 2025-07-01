Discover family holidays for every generation

With the Holiday Property Bond, you can plan countless unforgettable breaks that are perfect for both kids and adults alike

Whether you’re travelling with your children, grandchildren, parents or grandparents, there’s something truly special about getting away as a family. It’s a chance to share new experiences, create lasting memories and spend meaningful time together – and HPB can help you make that dream holiday a reality.

From charming Cotswold cottages to majestic 19th-century mansions, HPB’s properties are designed with families in mind. And by joining the community of more than 40,000 Bondholders, you can unlock a whole new world of adventures, where both young and older family members can delight in year after year of stress-free breaks, in and out of school terms.

Read on to discover how two current Bondholders are already making the most out of their family breaks with HPB…

Travelling through time

George McInnes and his family have enjoyed two very different HPB holidays in Majorca, 16 years apart. The first was in 2008, when George and his wife drove from their home in Barcelona to HPB’s La Reserva de Biniorella for a holiday with their four-year-old daughter, Zoe.

“She loved the pool and meeting other kids who were just as obsessed with Peppa Pig as she was,” says George. “Thanks to our car and a bit of local knowledge, we had the freedom to explore the island fully.”

Fast forward to 2024, and the McInnes family had moved back to the UK and George and his wife were planning a quiet return to Biniorella, just the two of them – but 20-year-old Zoe had other plans. “She decided to join us,” laughs George, “which worked out wonderfully.”

Their trip included a paddleboarding adventure that tested both George’s balance and sense of humour. “By the fourth attempt, I managed to stay upright until we reached the beach,” he jokes. Meanwhile, evenings were filled with live classical guitar, pub quizzes and barbecues, creating the perfect balance of action and relaxation for all involved.

Adventures with no age limit

Another great example of how HPB holidays can be enjoyed at any age is Alexandra Bailey’s family trip to Encosta Cabo Girão in Madeira with their nine-month-old daughter. “Madeira might not be the obvious choice for a baby’s first holiday abroad,” she says, “but we needed a change of scenery and an easy travel option to escape our toy-strewn lounge.”

Throughout their break, the family took turns babysitting, so everyone got a chance to explore and go on days out, including a memorable whale-watching excursion. “That was our first baby-free date since she was born,” says Alexandra, “and what a way to spend it!”

Back at the villa, there were plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained. Alexandra’s niece enjoyed the Kids’ Club tennis, while the adults squeezed in their own match overlooking the valley. There were also many rounds of crazy golf, as well as evening drinks, board games and some much-needed poolside relaxation – all of which made it a week to remember.

“Our private villa pool was a highlight for everyone,” Alexandra says. “We even set up a baby play area in the shade outside.” While some guests were surprised they’d chosen Madeira over a UK site, Alexandra was so glad they did, and hopes to explore another HPB destination soon.

Why choose HPB? With more than 1,500 properties across 34 stunning locations in the UK and Europe, HPB provides a practical, affordable alternative to owning a holiday home, with unique, flexible options for families at every life stage. Plus, you can pass your membership on to your children and grandchildren, so they can enjoy fantastic getaways with their own families for many years to come.

