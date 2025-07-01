Discover family holidays for every generation

Subscribe to RT!
With the Holiday Property Bond, you can plan countless unforgettable breaks that are perfect for both kids and adults alike
Whether you’re travelling with your children, grandchildren, parents or grandparents, there’s something truly special about getting away as a family. It’s a chance to share new experiences, create lasting memories and spend meaningful time together – and HPB can help you make that dream holiday a reality.
From charming Cotswold cottages to majestic 19th-century mansions, HPB’s properties are designed with families in mind. And by joining the community of more than 40,000 Bondholders, you can unlock a whole new world of adventures, where both young and older family members can delight in year after year of stress-free breaks, in and out of school terms.
Read on to discover how two current Bondholders are already making the most out of their family breaks with HPB…
George McInnes and his family have enjoyed two very different HPB holidays in Majorca, 16 years apart. The first was in 2008, when George and his wife drove from their home in Barcelona to HPB’s La Reserva de Biniorella for a holiday with their four-year-old daughter, Zoe.
“She loved the pool and meeting other kids who were just as obsessed with Peppa Pig as she was,” says George. “Thanks to our car and a bit of local knowledge, we had the freedom to explore the island fully.”
Fast forward to 2024, and the McInnes family had moved back to the UK and George and his wife were planning a quiet return to Biniorella, just the two of them – but 20-year-old Zoe had other plans. “She decided to join us,” laughs George, “which worked out wonderfully.”
Their trip included a paddleboarding adventure that tested both George’s balance and sense of humour. “By the fourth attempt, I managed to stay upright until we reached the beach,” he jokes. Meanwhile, evenings were filled with live classical guitar, pub quizzes and barbecues, creating the perfect balance of action and relaxation for all involved.
Another great example of how HPB holidays can be enjoyed at any age is Alexandra Bailey’s family trip to Encosta Cabo Girão in Madeira with their nine-month-old daughter. “Madeira might not be the obvious choice for a baby’s first holiday abroad,” she says, “but we needed a change of scenery and an easy travel option to escape our toy-strewn lounge.”
Throughout their break, the family took turns babysitting, so everyone got a chance to explore and go on days out, including a memorable whale-watching excursion. “That was our first baby-free date since she was born,” says Alexandra, “and what a way to spend it!”
Back at the villa, there were plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained. Alexandra’s niece enjoyed the Kids’ Club tennis, while the adults squeezed in their own match overlooking the valley. There were also many rounds of crazy golf, as well as evening drinks, board games and some much-needed poolside relaxation – all of which made it a week to remember.
“Our private villa pool was a highlight for everyone,” Alexandra says. “We even set up a baby play area in the shade outside.” While some guests were surprised they’d chosen Madeira over a UK site, Alexandra was so glad they did, and hopes to explore another HPB destination soon.
With more than 1,500 properties across 34 stunning locations in the UK and Europe, HPB provides a practical, affordable alternative to owning a holiday home, with unique, flexible options for families at every life stage. Plus, you can pass your membership on to your children and grandchildren, so they can enjoy fantastic getaways with their own families for many years to come.
Exclusive holidays for life: An initial payment from £5,000 and a quarterly fee of under £38 (that is around £150 a year), which can increase in line with, but not exceed, the Retail Price Index Excluding Mortgage Interest (RPIX), gives you access to all HPB’s holiday homes. For each HPB holiday, you will pay a no-profit user charge covering only property running and maintenance costs and use of on-site facilities. The average charge is the same throughout the year, and for a studio is around £372 a week and £569 for a two-bedroom property. Larger properties are also available. After an initial charge of 25%, your money is invested in a fund of holiday properties and securities. The fund itself meets annual charges of 2.5% of its net assets at cost, calculated monthly. Your investment return is purely in the form of holidays and, as with most investments, your capital is at risk. You can surrender your investment to the company after two years or more (subject to deferral in exceptional circumstances), but you will get back less than you invested because of the charges referred to above, as well as other overheads and changes in the value of the fund’s properties and securities.
This advertisement is issued by HPB Management Limited (HPBM), the main UK agent and the property manager for HPB, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registered at HPB House, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8EH. HPB is available exclusively through HPBM. HPB is issued by HPB Assurance Limited (HPBA) registered in the Isle of Man and authorised by the Financial Services Authority there. HPBM promotes only HPB and is not independent of HPBA. Holders of policies issued by HPBA will not be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if the company becomes unable to meet its liabilities to them, but Isle of Man compensation arrangements apply to new policies.