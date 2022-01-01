5 ways to bring a bit of French magic to your next TV night

What better way to enjoy downtime with your loved ones, than with a plateful of LU biscuits and a side of complementary French entertainment?

Even though you may argue over the remote, you’ve probably found that movie nights and boxset marathons are better with the people you love. Away from the constant rush of modern life, those small moments together become increasingly precious – even if it’s just enjoying a cup of tea and a couple of LU biscuits while watching some daytime telly.

As a family business, LU was built on small moments. It began in 1846 with the union of two young bakers, Jean-Romain Lefèvre and Pauline-Isabelle Utile, who brought their initials together to create the iconic brand. Now, more than 170 years later, every LU biscuit is still baked with simple ingredients and authentic French passion.

And you’ll be pleased to hear that LU is no longer just a treat for French holidays, as the iconic brand recently launched a range of biscuits here in the UK. The range includes Le Petit Beurre, which takes inspiration from the first ever LU biscuit, the Véritable Petit Beurre, to offer a wonderfully buttery flavour with a hint of salt. There’s also Le Petit Chocolat, which combines a butter biscuit with a layer of indulgent milk chocolate. Whatever your preference, you can taste the love in every bite.

As an entertainment fan, here are a few other ways that you can let some of that famous French passion into your life.

Explore the origins of the French New Wave

The French New Wave is a film genre that emerged in France in the late 1950s as a direct rejection of big studio Old Hollywood films and their easy-to-follow narratives. The movement gave directors full creative control over their work, which lead to a rise in low-budget, experimental filmmaking. It’s certainly worth exploring this pivotal era in film history, as a wide range of the New Wave films produced between the late 1950s and early 1970s still influence filmmakers today – ideal viewing if you’re after something a little different for your next family movie night.

Recreate France’s Open Air Cinema Festival in your garden

Every summer, thousands of film fans flock to the greens of the Parc de la Villette in Paris to enjoy free film screenings at the Open Air Cinema Festival. So, why not recreate the event in your own back garden? You can craft a makeshift cinema screen by hanging a large white sheet from a washing line, with weights attached at the bottom to keep it still. Then all you’ll need is a basic projector and a laptop, or other streaming device, to watch your favourite films under the stars.

Sit back and relax with a hot drink and a LU biscuit

A cosy movie night wouldn’t be complete without piles of blankets, your favourite slippers and a hot beverage. Of course, this calls for an accompanying biscuit, and the crunchy texture of LU biscuits makes them especially ideal for dunking. Le Petit Chocolat transforms into a wonderful mouthful of softened biscuit and melty chocolate, while Le Petit Beurre is great for adding a hint of buttery deliciousness to your cuppa. Plus, sharing that moment with your loved ones is sure to make your evening feel even warmer.

Take a culinary tour through France

Ideal for a tea break on a Sunday afternoon, sometimes there’s nothing more soothing than watching a cookery show that takes you on a culinary adventure. There’s no shortage of chefs who love French cuisine, so settle down with a series set in France. You’ll no doubt be able to enjoy a whole host of classic French recipes, from croque monsieur to coq au vin, all served against a backdrop of stunning countryside views. Great for both foodies and travel lovers, you might be inspired to try a bit of French cooking yourself, or even take the plunge and book that trip you’ve been craving.

Immerse yourself in a fantastical version of Paris

Fancy a night in Paris? From the Golden Age of Hollywood through to today’s streaming services, TV and filmmakers have fallen in love with the magic of the city, so you won’t be hard pushed to find a whimsical depiction or two to lose yourself in. Of course, because it’s known as the ‘City of Love’, it has also been the setting of many a great French romance plot. And if you really want to embrace your film night theme, you could even get everyone to add a touch of Parisienne glamour to their outfits!