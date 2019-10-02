Accessibility Links

5 places to get your
TV and film fix

With Princess Cruises, you can seek out some famous filming locations around the world – or watch the next big blockbuster right onboard

If you’re a movie buff or TV fanatic, it’s time to discover Princess Cruises. It regularly sails to incredible destinations around the world, including some of the most iconic locations featured in your favourite TV programmes and films. Even better, while en-route, you can sit back, relax and catch up on your viewing from the comfort of your cruise liner. Here are 5 places you can feed your passion.

The Mediterranean

Are you a fan of Killing Eve? Cruise to Italy and track down the stunning Roman ruins where the final episode of season two was filmed – or watch an episode from your stateroom while attacking a hand-tossed, freshly baked pizza from the ship’s pizzeria. For drama of the highest order, take an excursion to Sicily’s Mount Etna and gather the family for a Godfather-like moment, or go ashore at Valetta, Malta, a World Heritage site with more than its fair share of Game of Thrones locations.

California Coast
Take a trip to the jaw-droppingly beautiful coastline of Monterey, California, home to Big Little Lies and the star-studded Hollywood crowd. It’s almost as dramatic as the SeaWalk, an over-the-ocean glass walkway that snakes its way around the edge of the cruise ship. And of course, no self-respecting movie-lover would come to this part of the world without stopping off at Los Angeles. See the set where Friends was filmed, wander down Hollywood Boulevard or visit Universal Studios.

Movies Under the Stars
Even without leaving the comfort of your Princess ship, you can indulge your passion for a block-busting movie with the ultimate open-air cinema experience. With the ocean stretching as far as the eye can see and the night sky filled with a thousand stars, a giant 300-square foot screen delivers an enchanting experience you won’t forget in a hurry. So grab your popcorn, settle back in a comfy deck chair, drape yourself in a cosy blanket and let all the action unfold before you.

New Zealand
In a country where breathtaking landscapes and spectacular scenery always take top billing, fans of the ‘Shire’ can experience Middle Earth for themselves. Visit Wellington and some awe-inspiring locations used in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies – or explore director Peter Jackson’s Weta Workshop, where many of the props, models and weapons were made. Back onboard, you might even find your own "precious" ring in one of the world-class Shops of Princess.

Films on demand
When you’ve had a hectic day of sight-seeing, what could be nicer than returning to your Princess ship for a movie night? The onboard film collection has something for everyone, from critically acclaimed picks like the brilliant Bohemian Rhapsody or the wondrous First Man, to superhero favourites like the fun-filled Shazam! or the epic Captain Marvel. Watch with your shipmates while enjoying a refreshing drink, or for the ultimate indulgence, from the comfort of your own beautiful stateroom.

The Princess Difference

Princess Cruises is different from other cruise lines. Here’s how:

Destination leaders

You can go beyond the beaten track with more than 380 destinations worldwide.

Local discoveries

Immerse yourself in the local culture, from traditional ceremonies to skills workshops.

Joyful rejuvenation

Achieve peak bliss onboard at the adult-only retreat The Sanctuary or the serene Lotus Spa.

Welcoming experience

The friendly crew will go the extra mile to help you make the most of your holiday.

Personalised service

Smart OceanMedallion technology will allow you to easily open your stateroom door, order drinks and stay connected with the best Wi-Fi at sea.

