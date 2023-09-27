Have you deactivated your ad-blocker, but still can’t access RadioTimes.com?

We are aware that some users are still receiving a message prompting them to disable their ad-blocker, even after they gone through the process of deactivating it or adding RadioTimes.com to their whitelist.

If you have experienced this situation, we know that it can be frustrating, however we hope that you will find some of the following suggestions useful and ultimately allows you to access RadioTimes.com without restrictions.

It isn’t just ad-blockers that block ads. There are several browser plug-ins and software tools that can prevent a website from showing advertising and as such then generate the message. Please take a moment to find out if any of the following applies to you.