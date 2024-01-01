Strictly 2024 cast posing in front of a peach and blue background

Strictly reveals first look at full star-studded line-up for 2024

Kevin Costner wants to continue Horizon story: “I’m gonna make it”

Exclusive FC 25 producer talks Lamine Yamal, Fabrizio Romano and big Career Mode changes

Casualty cast in scrubs looking concerned

Casualty confirms Christmas special with “format-breaking” episode

Alicia Vikander in a flowery dress with the words The Big RT Interview behind her on a blue background

The Big RT Interview Alicia Vikander on playing Katherine Parr and Jude Law’s “horrendous” stench

Comment and Opinion

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan in Twilight embracing each other. The words

Jasmine Valentine Netflix has made one genius decision with its Twilight series

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Joker_ Folie A Deux

James Mottram Joker: Folie à Deux review – Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga shine in downbeat sequel

Sam Hazeldine as Adar in The Rings of Power season 2. He's sat down and is looking to the side with a sword resting next to him. A blue badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Jack Francis The Rings of Power’s Adar has expanded Tolkien’s Middle-earth for the better

Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple. She is leaning her head on his shoulder. There is an RT Exclusive banner in the bottom right corner

James Hibbs The Perfect Couple review: Fun, frothy mystery gets bogged down in twists

The Big RT Interview

Jason Schwartzman in a black and white photo looking into camera. The words

The Big RT Interview Jason Schwartzman on new film Between the Temples and “really powerful” Megalopolis experience

Black and white image of David Morrissey smiling in front of a background of text reading 'The Big RT Interview'.

The Big RT Interview David Morrissey on swapping drama for comedy and working with Aimee Lou Wood on Daddy Issues

Gwendoline Christie Big RT

The Big RT Interview Gwendoline Christie on making her first family film and still loving Brienne

Black-and-white image of Layton Williams wearing a suit jacket with butterfly prints on it set against a background with the words 'The Big RT Interview'.

The Big RT Interview Layton Williams on Cabaret, Strictly Come Dancing and representation in the arts

The Rings of Power

Ciarán Hinds as Dark Wizard in The Rings of Power, sat on a throne and holding a staff

The Rings of Power season 2 resurrects character in major reveal

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 looking at a ring

Rings of Power star addresses missing Lord of the Rings character

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger in The Rings of Power season 2

Who is The Stranger in The Rings of Power? Daniel Weyman character theories

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 riding a horse amid a fiery background. A green badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Exclusive The Rings of Power’s Morfydd Clark on “shattered” Galadriel and show’s future beyond season 2

Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Side-by-side image of Shayne Ward, Nick Knowles and JB Gill smiling with glittery backgrounds for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly’s mostly male line-up defended by BBC: ‘It’s never been about ticking boxes’

Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up: Confirmed cast

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly’s Kym Marsh speaks out on experience with axed pro Graziano Di Prima

Paul Merson in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 confirms former England footballer as new contestant

Prime Video

A Fire Stick on a sofa

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for September 2024

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur

Exclusive Harlan Coben discusses potential for Shelter season 2

Batman in Batman: Caped Crusader

Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

Last chance to get four months free Amazon Music Unlimited in new limited-time deal

Technology

reMarkable Paper Pro on the left and Kindle Scribe on the right

reMarkable Paper Pro vs Kindle Scribe: Which smart notebook is better?

reMarkable Paper Pro tablet being written on with a stylus

reMarkable Paper Pro UK release date: How to buy first in-colour paper tablet now

Sucession on Sky Stream in front room

Best Sky Stream offers for September 2024: Deals and TV bundles for new and existing Sky customers

Going out

West End poster for White Rabbit Red Rabbit

Who is starring in White Rabbit Red Rabbit on the West End?

Daisy Edgar Jones smiling on a red carpet

How to get White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets to see TV stars in West End play

Dara Ó Briain

How to get Dara Ó Briain tickets as comedian reveals dates for new 73-date UK tour

Drama

Arthur (Iain De Caestecker) wears black armour and rides a black horse in The Winter King finale

The Winter King axed by ITVX after one season

Will Mellor as Jimmy Spencer in The Teacher, stood in a classroom

The Teacher star Will Mellor was “worried” about one “emotional” scene

Tristan and Siegfried embracing on the train platform, with a green RT banner in the bottom right corner

Exclusive All Creatures Great and Small season 5 trailer teases Tristan’s emotional return and baby Jimmy

Entertainment

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff in a black England Cricket hoodie

Top Gear star says he warned BBC someone could be killed before Freddie Flintoff crash

Karen and Ian with their hands in the air in celebration with £100,000 flashed up on screen.

The Chase contestants win massive £100,000 prize in nail-biting showdown

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2024, dancing in a fake bus in the show's new trailer

Strictly Come Dancing confirms air time for 2024 launch show

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Alfred Molina and Geena Davis in two images, smiling and looking ahead.

Stranger Things creators’ new supernatural mystery confirms starry cast

Arcane's Vi stares morosely forward.

Arcane season 2 unveils epic new trailer – and teases chaos from Jinx

Varada Sethu, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson at a Doctor Who table read hugging and smiling together

Doctor Who casts Unforgotten and Coronation Street star in season 15

Sport

General view of US Open main court

US Open 2024 tennis: TV channel and live stream

A tennis player jumps in the air after serving in the US Open

US Open 2024 tennis order of play: Schedule today (Sunday 8th September)

Dame Sarah Storey poses with her 28 Paralympic medals in front of a neutral background

Paralympics 2024 on today: Paris 2024 schedule (Sunday 8th September)

Soaps

A split composite image of Zaraah Abrahams as a fretting Chelsea Fox and Diane Parish as a shocked Denise Fox in EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Denise issues big reality check to Chelsea as Amy returns from hospital

Nick faces Leanne in the Bistro in Coronation Street

Coronation Street’s Toyah makes big Nick decision as Leanne takes revenge

A promo shot of Belle King, with faint images of the character in the background in Emmerdale

Emmerdale’s Belle King reveals Tom’s abuse in powerful futuristic episode

Film

Darragh Ennis, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Mark Labbett and Jenny Ryan for The Chase 15th anniversary special standing in front of a grey background

The Chase star would “love” to feature in a James Bond film

Jenna Ortega as Astrid in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Exclusive Jenna Ortega like “little assistant director” on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, says producer

Omar Apollo wearing a brown shirt and smiling ahead in frotn of a purple background.

Queer star Omar Apollo drank G&Ts with Daniel Craig before sex scenes: “It was a vibe”

Documentaries

Ross Kemp standing by the river, wearing a flat cap and scarf, with a blurred cityscape and bridge in the background. The words

Exclusive Ross Kemp: ‘TV hard man is a f**king cliché I hate – I’m too old to be tough’

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2024, in colourful outfits posing together in front of a cutout of a bus

Strictly Come Dancing: Secrets, Sex & Scandals documentary announced by Channel 5

Images of Louis Theroux and Simon Cowell side by side

Louis Theroux teams with Simon Cowell for gritty look at boy bands in ’90s and ’00s

Gaming

An official screenshot from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, showing a female operator in camo gear shooting a sniper rifle.

Exclusive Black Ops 6 beta tips: CoD developers give advice for all maps

ps5 console and controller in front of a white background

Will there be a PS5 Pro? Release date rumours and predicted specs

Protagonist from Space Marine 2, in large blue armour, looks past the camera with a shocked expression.

Warhammer Space Marine 2 trophy guide: All trophies and how to get them

