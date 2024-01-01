- All Creatures Great and Small’s Tristan returns – but there’s some disappointing news
- Emmerdale’s Moira finds vital Tom evidence – but forgets after a seizure
- Showtrial’s Adeel Akhtar on ‘contentious’ plotline: “There’s always risk-taking”
- Ariana DeBose didn’t need to research occult for House of Spoils: “I’m kind of witchy”
- Doctor Who icons reunite for epic new adventure with House of the Dragon star
The Big RT Interview Himesh Patel on Greedy People, The Franchise and ‘trilogy jokes’ with Lily James
By entering your details, you are agreeing to Radio Times terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Advertisement MPU index
Advertisement MPU index