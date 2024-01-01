A black and white image of Kathryn Hahn imposed against the 'Big RT Interview' branding

The Big RT Interview Kathryn Hahn on Agatha All Along’s “queerness” and her “wish” for online trolls

Who won Celebrity Race Across the World 2024?

Endeavour star Shaun Evans to lead ITV spy thriller Betrayal

Wanda Maximoff levitates in a circle of candles

Exclusive WandaVision writer on Wanda’s future: 'I'm hopeful for more'

Ruth Wilson and Michael Sheen with his back turned towards the camera, standing awkwardly in the palace.

Exclusive Prince Andrew thanks Emily Maitlis in A Very Royal Scandal preview

Agatha Harkness and her mysterious teen sidekick stand in a foggy, sinister-looking wilderness

David Craig Agatha All Along review: WandaVision’s belated sequel recaptures MCU magic

James McAvoy as Paddy in Speak No Evil trying to force his way through a doorway. The words

Terry Staunton Speak No Evil review: No less stark, satirical or unsettling than the original

Fiona Bruce on Question Time.

Fiona Bruce Question Time is necessary in the era of social media "news"

Joe (Joe Cole) looks out of a train window while on the phone

David Craig Nightsleeper review: Ham-fisted thriller is like Red Eye, but dafter

The Big RT Interview

A black and white picture of Gaten Matarazzo in front of the words Big RT Interview.

The Big RT Interview Gaten Matarazzo on making his Star Wars debut and the “huge” final season of Stranger Things

Peter Ash poses in black and white. He's smiling with a light coloured suit on. Behind him is blue, with the writing

The Big RT Interview Coronation Street’s Peter Ash on Paul’s tragic death twist and which soap he’d like to do next

Alicia Vikander in a flowery dress with the words The Big RT Interview behind her on a blue background

The Big RT Interview Alicia Vikander on playing Katherine Parr and Jude Law’s “horrendous” stench

Jason Schwartzman in a black and white photo looking into camera. The words

The Big RT Interview Jason Schwartzman on new film Between the Temples and “really powerful” Megalopolis experience

Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Tom Dean wearing a red GB jumper and white polo shirt, smiling with his head to the side.

Strictly’s Tom Dean got “slap on the wrist” after letting slip line-up news early

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown for EastEnders, wearing a red polo shirt and is smiling ahead.

Jamie Borthwick confirms if he’ll take break from EastEnders for Strictly 2024

Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up: Confirmed cast

Nick Knowles in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing

Nick Knowles reveals what Strictly Come Dancing is like with newly-introduced chaperones

The Rings of Power

Ciarán Hinds as Dark Wizard in The Rings of Power, sat on a throne and holding a staff

The Rings of Power season 2 resurrects character in major reveal

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 looking at a ring

Rings of Power star addresses missing Lord of the Rings character

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger in The Rings of Power season 2

Who is The Stranger in The Rings of Power? Daniel Weyman character theories

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 riding a horse amid a fiery background. A green badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Exclusive The Rings of Power’s Morfydd Clark on “shattered” Galadriel and show’s future beyond season 2

Prime Video

A Fire Stick on a sofa

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for September 2024

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur

Exclusive Harlan Coben discusses potential for Shelter season 2

Batman in Batman: Caped Crusader

Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

Last chance to get four months free Amazon Music Unlimited in new limited-time deal

Technology

Woman with headphones on

Get four months’ free Amazon Music Unlimited in Early Prime Big Deal Days offer

iphone 16 colours

Best Apple iPhone 16 deals: Get three months Apple TV+ free when you pre-order

new iPhone 16

iPhone 16 UK release date, price and when you’ll be able to pre-order

Going out

Chessington park

How to get Chessington Halloween tickets for new 2024 limited-time event

Zayn Malik attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week 2024

How to get Zayn Malik UK tour tickets as first pre-sale is live now

strictly-come-dancing-live-tour-logo

Strictly Come Dancing is going back on tour – here’s how you can get tickets

Drama

Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal, stood in a chapel

Michael Sheen reveals moment that ‘hooked’ him into playing A Very Royal Scandal’s Prince Andrew

Tamzin Outhwaite in The Wives wearing a white dress and holding sunglasses

The Wives star Tamzin Outhwaite teases “dark” turns in final episodes

Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot and Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, sat on a sofa with Baby Jimmy

All Creatures star talks “absolutely terrifying” fake baby in season 5

Entertainment

Sara Hadland and Vito Coppola for Strictly Come Dancing in purple dance outfits posing together

Strictly Come Dancing’s Sarah Hadland burst into tears trying on costume

Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping air date confirmed after Top Gear shelved

Lacey wearing a wedding dress, looking up and shocked with a green RT EXCLUSIVE label in the bottom corner.

Exclusive MAFS UK groom gives awkward wedding speech leaving bride unimpressed

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Agatha Harkness casts a spell in a scene from Agatha All Along

Exclusive Agatha All Along boss promises “vulnerability” – but not necessarily “redemption”

Elendil in chains, standing in a large hall and walking forward pointing angrily ahead of him. There is a green RT exclusive picture label in the bottom right corner.

Exclusive Rings of Power episode 6 teaser hints at deadly outcome for Elendil

Archie Panjabi on the red carpet smiling and wearing a striped dress.

Doctor Who casts Hijack star as new villain for season 15

Sport

General view overhead looking down onto the Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix 2024 on TV: How to watch race, channel and live stream

KSI wearing a bandana talking with fans during a Sidemen shop launch

Why is there no Sidemen Charity Match 2024?

Wigan Warriors lift the Super League trophy on the field with confetti and flame jets

Super League 2024 on TV: Schedule, TV and live stream

Soaps

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders. He is looking ahead with disgust.

EastEnders’ schedule change confirmed to make way for Boris Johnson interview

Geoff Hinsliff as Don Brennan in Coronation Street, looking ahead as he begins to speak.

Geoff Hinsliff – Coronation Street’s Don Brennan – dies, aged 87

A red-tinged EastEnders title card.

EastEnders airs emotional exit with surprise cameo

Film

Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes standing in front of a white back board with the Spectre James Bond film title on it.

James Bond star would return for another film: ‘If they asked, I’d do it’

Richard Osman, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie behind the scenes of The Thursday Murder Club. Osman is sat in the middle and the others are stood around him in their costumes

Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club movie wraps filming, Netflix confirms

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl embracing each other

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson’s erotic thriller Babygirl confirms release date

Documentaries

Mohamed Al Fayed looking ahead, wearing a colourful shirt and black blazer.

BBC Two adds Mohamed Al Fayed documentary as late Harrods owner faces rape and sexual assault accusations

Ross Kemp standing by the river, wearing a flat cap and scarf, with a blurred cityscape and bridge in the background. The words

Exclusive Ross Kemp: ‘TV hard man is a f**king cliché I hate – I’m too old to be tough’

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2024, in colourful outfits posing together in front of a cutout of a bus

Strictly Come Dancing: Secrets, Sex & Scandals documentary announced by Channel 5

Gaming

Heavy space marine in gold and blue armour

Warhammer Space Marine 2 roadmap — Confirmed upcoming content explained

Vlahovic in EA FC 25 with a football tucked under his arm

FC 25 Web App and Companion App: Release date and launch time

A close-up of Jude Bellingham, in his Real Madrid kit. A screenshot from FC 25.

FC 25 release date, launch time, pre-orders and latest news

