Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal, sat at a dining table

A Very Royal Scandal boss reveals “comedic” lines were cut on legal advice

Exclusive All Creatures Great and Small introduces Ted Lasso star’s Mr Bosworth in teaser

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping air date confirmed after Top Gear shelved

Wk. 35 Sherwood - Series 2

Sherwood creator hints at bringing back characters as he talks future plans

Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne, Dominic West as Dudley Clarke and Sofie Boutella as Eve in SAS Rogue Heroes

Steven Knight’s SAS Rogue Heroes unveils dramatic first look at season 2

Harper Steele and Will Ferrell in Will & Harper

David Opie Will & Harper is Will Ferrell’s best movie in years for a vitally important reason

James McAvoy as Paddy in Speak No Evil trying to force his way through a doorway. The words

Terry Staunton Speak No Evil review: No less stark, satirical or unsettling than the original

Fiona Bruce on Question Time.

Fiona Bruce Question Time is necessary in the era of social media "news"

Joe (Joe Cole) looks out of a train window while on the phone

David Craig Nightsleeper review: Ham-fisted thriller is like Red Eye, but dafter

A black and white image of Kathryn Hahn imposed against the 'Big RT Interview' branding

The Big RT Interview Kathryn Hahn on Agatha All Along’s “queerness” and her “wish” for online trolls

A black and white picture of Gaten Matarazzo in front of the words Big RT Interview.

The Big RT Interview Gaten Matarazzo on making his Star Wars debut and the “huge” final season of Stranger Things

Peter Ash poses in black and white. He's smiling with a light coloured suit on. Behind him is blue, with the writing

The Big RT Interview Coronation Street’s Peter Ash on Paul’s tragic death twist and which soap he’d like to do next

Alicia Vikander in a flowery dress with the words The Big RT Interview behind her on a blue background

The Big RT Interview Alicia Vikander on playing Katherine Parr and Jude Law’s “horrendous” stench

Tom Dean wearing a red GB jumper and white polo shirt, smiling with his head to the side.

Strictly’s Tom Dean got “slap on the wrist” after letting slip line-up news early

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown for EastEnders, wearing a red polo shirt and is smiling ahead.

Jamie Borthwick confirms if he’ll take break from EastEnders for Strictly 2024

Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up: Confirmed cast

Nick Knowles in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing

Nick Knowles reveals what Strictly Come Dancing is like with newly-introduced chaperones

Ciarán Hinds as Dark Wizard in The Rings of Power, sat on a throne and holding a staff

The Rings of Power season 2 resurrects character in major reveal

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 looking at a ring

Rings of Power star addresses missing Lord of the Rings character

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger in The Rings of Power season 2

Who is The Stranger in The Rings of Power? Daniel Weyman character theories

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 riding a horse amid a fiery background. A green badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Exclusive The Rings of Power’s Morfydd Clark on “shattered” Galadriel and show’s future beyond season 2

A Fire Stick on a sofa

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for September 2024

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur

Exclusive Harlan Coben discusses potential for Shelter season 2

Batman in Batman: Caped Crusader

Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

Last chance to get four months free Amazon Music Unlimited in new limited-time deal

Woman with headphones on

Get four months’ free Amazon Music Unlimited in Early Prime Big Deal Days offer

iphone 16 colours

Best Apple iPhone 16 deals: Get three months Apple TV+ free when you pre-order

new iPhone 16

iPhone 16 UK release date, price and when you’ll be able to pre-order

best zombie experience uk 2023

Best zombie experiences in the UK: From escape rooms to weaponry training

Bonnie Langford at the Olivier Awards

Exclusive Bonnie Langford is channelling EastEnders icons for Les Misérables role

A tunnel in Edinburgh.

Best Edinburgh ghost tours: Top underground and haunted walking tours to do in 2024

Frank Dillane as Boisie Hannington looking at Sophie Turner as Joan Hannington in Joan standing by a car

Joan release date confirmed for Sophie Turner’s jewel thief drama

Alan Bates played by Toby Jones stands outside a courthouse with a serious facial expression

Mr Bates vs The Post Office honoured with Sky Arts Award for Television

Kit Connor in Hearstopper

Heartstopper season 3 trailer teases emotional turmoil for Charlie and Nick

Lacey wearing a wedding dress, looking up and shocked with a green RT EXCLUSIVE label in the bottom corner.

Exclusive MAFS UK groom gives awkward wedding speech leaving bride unimpressed

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas for Strictly Come Dancing. They are both wearing red and there are lights blaring behind them in an otherwise black room. They are dancing and he is dipping her

EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick on why prior training won’t help him on Strictly

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał for Strictly Come Dancing, wearing orange costumes and stood with a black, starry background behind them.

Pete Wicks reveals emotional motivation for doing Strictly: “I didn’t get a chance to make her proud”

Agatha Harkness casts a spell in a scene from Agatha All Along

Exclusive Agatha All Along boss promises “vulnerability” – but not necessarily “redemption”

Elendil in chains, standing in a large hall and walking forward pointing angrily ahead of him. There is a green RT exclusive picture label in the bottom right corner.

Exclusive Rings of Power episode 6 teaser hints at deadly outcome for Elendil

Archie Panjabi on the red carpet smiling and wearing a striped dress.

Doctor Who casts Hijack star as new villain for season 15

General view of the Rugby Premiership trophy

Premiership Rugby TV schedule 2024/25: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream

TV camera pointing at a rugby pitch with a list of the team line-up

Live rugby union today: What live rugby union is on TV and streaming this week?

Max Verstappen's car in the foreground with Lando Norris chasing behind

What time is the Singapore Grand Prix 2024? F1 race weekend schedule

Cindy, Anna and Lauren gathered together looking stressed

EastEnders airs new treacherous Cindy Beale scheme in early iPlayer release

Emmerdale's Ross Barton poses with a stern face looking into the camera. He is wearing a fleece jacket with gold chain necklace

Emmerdale confirms return of iconic Barton after 6 years

Anna sits with a nurse dressed in blue in EastEnders

EastEnders’ Bobby Beale catches Anna and Freddie kissing in early BBC iPlayer release

Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes standing in front of a white back board with the Spectre James Bond film title on it.

James Bond star would return for another film: ‘If they asked, I’d do it’

Richard Osman, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie behind the scenes of The Thursday Murder Club. Osman is sat in the middle and the others are stood around him in their costumes

Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club movie wraps filming, Netflix confirms

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl embracing each other

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson’s erotic thriller Babygirl confirms release date

Ross Kemp standing by the river, wearing a flat cap and scarf, with a blurred cityscape and bridge in the background. The words

Exclusive Ross Kemp: ‘TV hard man is a f**king cliché I hate – I’m too old to be tough’

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2024, in colourful outfits posing together in front of a cutout of a bus

Strictly Come Dancing: Secrets, Sex & Scandals documentary announced by Channel 5

Images of Louis Theroux and Simon Cowell side by side

Louis Theroux teams with Simon Cowell for gritty look at boy bands in ’90s and ’00s

Official art of the Fortnite Absolute Doom Community Goal event.

Fortnite Community Goal: How to help and rewards explained

Pokemon Go Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble on green and blue background

Which path should you choose in Pokémon Go – Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble?

Official Star Wars Outlaws art showing the three main characters standing in front of Jabba the Hutt and henchmen.

Star Wars Outlaws sales news: Is the game selling well?

