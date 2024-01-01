Yerin Ha on the Halo red carpet wearing a red blazer dress.

Bridgerton season 4 casts Halo star as new character announced

The Great British Bake Off 2024 start date confirmed by Channel 4

Gavin & Stacey stars join Timothy Spall in BBC comedy drama Death Valley

Fury, Fire and Electro stood posing as Gladiators, looking ahead. The words

Exclusive NTAs host Joel Dommett “surprised” huge BBC show didn’t make the list

Richard Armitage and Jing Lusi are seated in a dim, blue-lit airplane business class, with Armitage showing a bruised hand and a concerned expression, while Lusi gazes directly with a stern face, both portraying a suspenseful scene from the ITV series

Red Eye season 2 confirmed with returning cast members announced

Latest News
More Latest News

Comment and Opinion

Fiona Bruce on Question Time.

Fiona Bruce Question Time is necessary in the era of social media "news"

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 characters standing together and looking into the distance. A blue badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Nicola Austin The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 needs to do right by one key character

James McAvoy as Paddy in Speak No Evil trying to force his way through a doorway. The words

Terry Staunton Speak No Evil review: No less stark, satirical or unsettling than the original

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan in Twilight embracing each other. The words

Jasmine Valentine Netflix has made one genius decision with its Twilight series

More Comment and Opinion

The Big RT Interview

Peter Ash poses in black and white. He's smiling with a light coloured suit on. Behind him is blue, with the writing

The Big RT Interview Coronation Street’s Peter Ash on Paul’s tragic death twist and which soap he’d like to do next

Alicia Vikander in a flowery dress with the words The Big RT Interview behind her on a blue background

The Big RT Interview Alicia Vikander on playing Katherine Parr and Jude Law’s “horrendous” stench

Jason Schwartzman in a black and white photo looking into camera. The words

The Big RT Interview Jason Schwartzman on new film Between the Temples and “really powerful” Megalopolis experience

Black and white image of David Morrissey smiling in front of a background of text reading 'The Big RT Interview'.

The Big RT Interview David Morrissey on swapping drama for comedy and working with Aimee Lou Wood on Daddy Issues

More Big RT Interviews

Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Tom Dean wearing a red GB jumper and white polo shirt, smiling with his head to the side.

Strictly’s Tom Dean got “slap on the wrist” after letting slip line-up news early

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown for EastEnders, wearing a red polo shirt and is smiling ahead.

Jamie Borthwick confirms if he’ll take break from EastEnders for Strictly 2024

Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up: Confirmed cast

Nick Knowles in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing

Nick Knowles reveals what Strictly Come Dancing is like with newly-introduced chaperones

MORE STRICTLY

The Rings of Power

Ciarán Hinds as Dark Wizard in The Rings of Power, sat on a throne and holding a staff

The Rings of Power season 2 resurrects character in major reveal

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 looking at a ring

Rings of Power star addresses missing Lord of the Rings character

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger in The Rings of Power season 2

Who is The Stranger in The Rings of Power? Daniel Weyman character theories

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 riding a horse amid a fiery background. A green badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Exclusive The Rings of Power’s Morfydd Clark on “shattered” Galadriel and show’s future beyond season 2

MORE RINGS OF POWER

Prime Video

A Fire Stick on a sofa

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for September 2024

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur

Exclusive Harlan Coben discusses potential for Shelter season 2

Batman in Batman: Caped Crusader

Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

Last chance to get four months free Amazon Music Unlimited in new limited-time deal

Advertisement MPU index
A Radio Times magazine promotion on a turquoise background with two covers featuring Bridgerton and Lenny Henry sporting a gold Comic Relief nose, plus the words "10 issue of Radio Times for just £10. Subscribe now!"

Technology

new iPhone 16

iPhone 16 UK release date, price and when you’ll be able to pre-order

New Apple AirPods 4th Gen model

New Apple AirPods 4 UK release date, price and how to pre-order today

Apple Watch Series 10 in black

Apple Watch Series 10 UK release date, price and when you’ll be able to pre-order

More Tech

Going out

Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, and Ben McKee from band Imagine Dragons.

How to get Imagine Dragons tickets as pre-sale goes live for one-off UK tour date

Good Food Show Winter 2024 poster with images of food and special guests/chefs. Text reads 'Book now and quote RADIO for 15% off tickets!'

Good Food Show Winter 2024

£25

We can't wait to welcome the cozy evening and festive flavours. What better way to prepare for the season ahead than a day at the Good Food Show Winter? With an all-star lineup, fabulous workshops, and a haven of artisan producers, this is a day out you won't want to miss! Plus, get 15% off Thursday, Friday and Sunday tickets when you quote RADIO. * Ends 8 November.

Use code: RADIO

Buy Now
Kevin Clifton (left), Faye Brooks (middle) and Brenda Edwards (right)

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton and Faye Brookes lead cast of Chicago UK tour

More going out

Drama

Oliver Huntingdon plays Ryan Bottomley in Sherwood, wearing a greay jumper, standing in room with a green RT exclusive banner in the bottom right corner

Exclusive ​​Sherwood star breaks down “intense” role as both catalyst and “victim” in season 2

Callum Woodhouse and Samuel West smiling at the camera, dressed in suits and ties while standing outside.

All Creatures stars on Tristan’s welcome return: ‘He means so much to so many people’

Emmett J. Scanlan as Tim and Ebby O'Toole Acheampong as Chloe Novak. Emmett is looking ahead with an intense glare.

The Teacher season 2 teases sinister development for Emmett J Scanlan’s character

More Drama

Entertainment

Will Bayley on Strictly Come Dancing with Janette Manrara

Strictly’s Janette Manrara responds to show criticism from former partner

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness for Top Gear. They are wearing driving suits, holding helmets and walking between two cars

Former Top Gear boss doesn’t think BBC will bring it back after Freddie Flintoff crash

Ben Thapa dies aged 42

X Factor star Ben Thapa dies, aged 42 – G4 bandmates pay tribute

More Entertainment

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

David Tennant (Crowley) and Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) in Good Omens season 2

Good Omens season 3 ‘pauses production’

Steven Moffat standing on the set of Doctor Who episode Boom, with a fiery and smoky backdrop of rubble, and actors and crew members out of focus behind him. He has a pair of headphones around his neck and is smiling at the camera.

Steven Moffat: ‘I was vilified endlessly as Doctor Who showrunner’

Zach Cherry, Britt Lower and John Turturro in Severance gathered around a computer screen

Severance star teases “really interesting” season 2: “It definitely takes a step forward”

More Sci-Fi

Sport

Team Europe poses with the Solheim Cup draped in their national flags

Solheim Cup on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream

Jos Buttler swings his bat during an England T20 match

England v Australia 2024 radio coverage: How to listen to T20 and ODI series live

General shot of the Baku skyline ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

What time is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024? F1 race weekend schedule

More Sport
Advertisement MPU index

Soaps

Tracy Ann Oberman as Chrissie Watts and Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts. Chrissie is holding Sharon's arm up in the air.

EastEnders airs big threat for Sharon Watts in early BBC iPlayer release

Will looking worried as he pleads with Caleb in Emmerdale

Emmerdale’s Dean Andrews on Will Taylor’s kidnap terror over Kim Tate

Summer, Gemma, Paul, Bernie and Billy in Coronation Street gathered together, smiling into camera

Coronation Street’s Paul dies in heartbreaking scenes – but Billy’s too late to say goodbye

More Soaps

Film

James Earl Jones in a suit smiling

James Earl Jones dies, aged 93 – George Lucas pays tribute to iconic voice of Darth Vader

Daniel Craig as James Bond in a tuxedo adjusting his cuffs

Rumoured next James Bond director puts speculation to an emphatic end

Dave Bautista as Drax looking shocked in a space ship

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista ‘really wants’ to reunite with castmates, eyes DCU

More Film

Documentaries

Ross Kemp standing by the river, wearing a flat cap and scarf, with a blurred cityscape and bridge in the background. The words

Exclusive Ross Kemp: ‘TV hard man is a f**king cliché I hate – I’m too old to be tough’

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2024, in colourful outfits posing together in front of a cutout of a bus

Strictly Come Dancing: Secrets, Sex & Scandals documentary announced by Channel 5

Images of Louis Theroux and Simon Cowell side by side

Louis Theroux teams with Simon Cowell for gritty look at boy bands in ’90s and ’00s

More Documentaries

Gaming

PlayStation 5 disc drive on a pale blue background

PS5 disc drive explained: Is there an official one?

PS5 Pro on a blue and multi-coloured background

PS5 Pro confirmed: Release date, price and specs explained

Pokémon Go Charmander Dynamax on a dark red and purple background

How to catch Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go explained

More Gaming