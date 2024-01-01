Joe Locke in Heartstopper season 3 sitting at a table and looking sad as he crosses his arms.

Heartstopper’s Joe Locke opens up on ‘vulnerability’ of sex scenes and tough topics in season 3

Grace star announces exit from show: “It’s been a wonderful journey”

Slow Horses star teases resolution to season 3 cliffhanger: ‘It’s not happening the way she imagined’

A photo of Rebecca Ferguson at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a black sequin dress with high neck and smiling.

Magic Faraway Tree adds Dune and Silo actress to star-studded cast

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 riding a horse amid a fiery background. A green badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Exclusive The Rings of Power’s Morfydd Clark on “shattered” Galadriel and show’s future beyond season 2

Latest News
More Latest News

Comment and Opinion

Freya in her wheelchair travelling down the road at night time with a big grin on her face and motorcycles behind her.

Jamie Windust We Might Regret This puts those who were once the butt of the joke in the driving seat

Demi smiling and looking at Ollie who has his back turned to the camera. There is a blue RT COMMENT label in the bottom corner.

Tilly Pearce Why Demi’s Love Is Blind decision was the girl power moment we need more on dating shows

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright in Slow Horses, stood in a station next to a train. There is an RT Review box in the bottom right corner with four stars

James Hibbs Slow Horses season 4 review: Apple TV+ hits another home run with most personal season yet

Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte standing in a brown outfit. The words

George White The Acolyte cancellation shouldn’t mean the end of Star Wars’ big swings

More Comment and Opinion

The Big RT Interview

Jason Schwartzman in a black and white photo looking into camera. The words

The Big RT Interview Jason Schwartzman on new film Between the Temples and “really powerful” Megalopolis experience

Black and white image of David Morrissey smiling in front of a background of text reading 'The Big RT Interview'.

The Big RT Interview David Morrissey on swapping drama for comedy and working with Aimee Lou Wood on Daddy Issues

Gwendoline Christie Big RT

The Big RT Interview Gwendoline Christie on making her first family film and still loving Brienne

Black-and-white image of Layton Williams wearing a suit jacket with butterfly prints on it set against a background with the words 'The Big RT Interview'.

The Big RT Interview Layton Williams on Cabaret, Strictly Come Dancing and representation in the arts

More Big RT Interviews

The Rings of Power

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 looking at a ring

Rings of Power star addresses missing Lord of the Rings character

Hugo Weaving as Elrond in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, with his hand to his chin

Hugo Weaving hasn’t seen Rings of Power: ‘I don’t want to go back there’

Robert Aramayo as Elrond in The Rings of Power, wearing armour and riding a horse

The Rings of Power season 2 release date, trailer, plot details, news

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

What happened in Rings of Power season 1? Full recap before season 2

MORE RINGS OF POWER

Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Side-by-side image of Shayne Ward, Nick Knowles and JB Gill smiling with glittery backgrounds for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly’s mostly male line-up defended by BBC: ‘It’s never been about ticking boxes’

Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up: Confirmed cast

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly’s Kym Marsh speaks out on experience with axed pro Graziano Di Prima

Paul Merson in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 confirms former England footballer as new contestant

MORE STRICTLY

Prime Video

A Fire Stick on a sofa

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for August 2024

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur

Exclusive Harlan Coben discusses potential for Shelter season 2

Batman in Batman: Caped Crusader

Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

Last chance to get four months free Amazon Music Unlimited in new limited-time deal

Advertisement MPU index

Technology

PS5 Slim console and box

Get 12 months Netflix Premium subscription for free with this PlayStation deal

Google Pixel 9

How to pre-order the new Google Pixel 9 and double your storage for free

Samsung the Freestyle projector

New Samsung offer gives free £599 projector when you buy Galaxy Z Fold 6

More Tech

Going out

London,United Kingdom-February 28:Mayara Magri as Odette/Odiile and Cesar Corrals as Prince Siegfried in The Royal Ballets production of Swan Lake at The Royal Opera House on February 28, 2022 in London, England.[Photo by Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images.

Best London ballets that are a must-see in 2024

Operation Mincemeat cast dancing on stage

Exclusive Operation Mincemeat stars on taking over roles and Broadway “conversations”

The Ambassadors Theatre in the West End of London, UK, May 1966. The venue is showing the play 'The Mousetrap' by Agatha Christie for the 14th year running. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

What are the longest-running West End shows from oldest to newest?

More going out

Drama

(L-R) Sabrina Bartlett as Bella, John Simm as Gray Wright, James Fleet as Bobby, Gemma Jones as Rose Wright, Zoe Tapper as Georgia Wright, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Emily and Daniel Rigby as John Wright in I, Jack Wright

Unforgotten creator reveals first look at new thriller I, Jack Wright

Emilia Clarke wears a white jacket and dress at an event

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke to star in new spy thriller PONIES

Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, Christopher Eccleston, Siobhan Finneran and Fra Fee standing in field looking at the camera, with Fra holding a clapperboard with the title Out of the Dust on it.

Happy Valley, Doctor Who and Sex Education stars cast in Netflix thriller

More Drama

Entertainment

Ellie Leach (left) and Vito Coppola (right) celebrating their Strictly 2023 win while Ellie holds the glitter ball trophy

Strictly pro Vito Coppola shares support for Graziano Di Prima after axing

Maria and Tom stood opposite each other on their wedding day. Maria is wearing a wedding dress and is holding a bouquet while Tom is wearing a suit.

Exclusive Love Is Blind star Maria: ‘Me and Tom should’ve quit way earlier’

Catherine in a wedding dress, with a green RT EXCLUSIVE label in the bottom corner. She looks shocked and saddened.

Exclusive Love Is Blind’s Catherine had no idea Freddie was going to say no – but he says he was “clear” with her

More Entertainment

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Russell T Davies holds a microphone while speaking on stage

Russell T Davies confirms when Doctor Who Prom will air on TV

Jess Goldblum as Zeus in KAOS

Exclusive KAOS stars take us behind the scenes on Netflix's dark comedy

Morfydd Clark/Matt Smith

Rings of Power star bonded with Matt Smith over “blonde wigs” and “rolling around in armour”

More Sci-Fi

Sport

Tour Championship golf TV

Tour Championship golf on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream

Josh Pugh in a light blue suit and white top in front of the Arc de Triomphe

Paralympics 2024 highlights: What time is Channel 4 highlights show?

Race winner Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren celebrates in parc ferme after the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort

When is the Italian Grand Prix 2024? F1 race time, qualifying and practice schedule

More Sport
Advertisement MPU index

Soaps

Neighbours' Mackenzie in a red and white top smiling into camera

Neighbours airs distressing update for Mackenzie – will she die?

EastEnders title card with the BBC logo

EastEnders airs character’s life on the line in shocking early iPlayer release

Belle looks off into the distance. She has a sombre expression and is wearing her blonde hair down.

Emmerdale announces special Belle episode as she sees terrifying future

More Soaps

Film

Beetlejuice cast standing in black outfits looking skywards

Winona Ryder reveals how ‘bond’ with Jenna Ortega helped Beetlejuice return

Joy in Inside Out 2, with Sadness in the background

Inside Out 2 passes major box office milestone – sets new record

Derek Jacobi and Yasmin Finney in side by side headshot images

Doctor Who’s Derek Jacobi and Yasmin Finney join interactive film Hello Stranger

More Film

Documentaries

Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden sharing a hug, smiling.

Amy Dowden opens up on touching documentary moment with Dianne Buswell

Amy Dowden

Exclusive Amy Dowden dealt “double blow” as she faces fertility treatment in emotional Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me clip

Amy Dowden in Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, wearing a hospital gown and sat smiling in a hospital bed

Amy Dowden “scared and nervous” for cancer documentary to be released

More Documentaries

Gaming

Pokémon posing while glowing red

Next Pokémon Go season: Max Out start date and what to expect

Fortnite Iron Spider skin on a blue background

How to get Iron Spider skin in Fortnite explained

A painting of a woman pointing a blaster past the camera, a robot in a trench coat, and a small dog-like alien with big ears, in an action scene from Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws soundtrack: Can you stream tracks and who composed them?

More Gaming