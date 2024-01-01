Two men approach a house at night, one appears to be holding a weapon

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Netflix release date confirmed

Sherwood’s David Harewood promises ‘lots of ‘oh f***’ moments’ in season 2

NTAs 2024 shortlist revealed – Mr Bates goes up against Baby Reindeer

Mel (Bonnie Langford) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate in Doctor Who

Doctor Who Prom confirms iconic former companion as host

Radio Times Paralympic Issue cover featuring Dame Sarah Storey.

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey is this week’s Radio Times cover star

Latest News
Comment and Opinion

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in Emily in Paris smiling at each other by a river. RT Comment is in the bottom right of the frame

Jess Bacon What Emily in Paris's big Emily and Gabriel argument reminds us about healthy relationships

Cailee Spaeny as Rain in Alien: Romulus

Patrick Cremona Alien: Romulus review – is Fede Álvarez film the franchise’s best since Aliens?

Blaise, Dexter, Reese, James and Olly stood next to each other, posing ahead in front of a backdrop of Seoul

Katelyn Mensah Made in Korea review: An ambitious experiment, but does it pay off?

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright in Slow Horses, stood in a station next to a train. There is an RT Review box in the bottom right corner with four stars

James Hibbs Slow Horses season 4 review: Apple TV+ hits another home run with most personal season yet

The Big RT Interview

Black and white image of David Morrissey smiling in front of a background of text reading 'The Big RT Interview'.

The Big RT Interview David Morrissey on swapping drama for comedy and working with Aimee Lou Wood on Daddy Issues

Gwendoline Christie Big RT

The Big RT Interview Gwendoline Christie on making her first family film and still loving Brienne

Black-and-white image of Layton Williams wearing a suit jacket with butterfly prints on it set against a background with the words 'The Big RT Interview'.

The Big RT Interview Layton Williams on Cabaret, Strictly Come Dancing and representation in the arts

T'Nia Miller smiling at the camera and wearing a dress. She's standing in front of a rainbow background with text reading:

The Big RT Interview T'Nia Miller on her most iconic roles - from Bly Manor to Doctor Who

Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Side-by-side image of Shayne Ward, Nick Knowles and JB Gill smiling with glittery backgrounds for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly’s mostly male line-up defended by BBC: ‘It’s never been about ticking boxes’

Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up: Confirmed cast

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly’s Kym Marsh speaks out on experience with axed pro Graziano Di Prima

Paul Merson in front of a blue background for Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 confirms former England footballer as new contestant

Prime Video

A Fire Stick on a sofa

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for August 2024

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur

Exclusive Harlan Coben discusses potential for Shelter season 2

Batman in Batman: Caped Crusader

Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

Last chance to get four months free Amazon Music Unlimited in new limited-time deal

Technology

Google Pixel 9

How to pre-order the new Google Pixel 9 and double your storage for free

Samsung the Freestyle projector

New Samsung offer gives free £599 projector when you buy Galaxy Z Fold 6

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals: Get free Pixel Watch 2 when you pre-order

Going out

West End poster for White Rabbit Red Rabbit

Who is starring in White Rabbit Red Rabbit on the West End?

three people smiling looking at the stage in the theatre

When is London Theatre Week 2024? How long is it and how to get tickets for £15

Close-up of David Morrissey smiling and wearing a dark suit.

David Morrissey wants to throw himself into all-singing, all-dancing musical

Drama

Will Mellor and Kara Tointon stood next to each other in conversation.

Kara Tointon and Will Mellor in first look at The Teacher season 2

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Robert Glenister as Gavin Daly in Grace season 4 sitting on a garden bench and speaking.

Grace reveals first look at Robert Glenister as he joins cast of season 4

Angela Griffin as Natasha, Tamzin Outhwaite as Sylvie and Jo Joyner as Beth in The Wives looking round the corner of a building and following someone.

The Wives unveils first look at star-studded cast in intriguing mystery thriller

Entertainment

Phil Donahue in a black tuxedo against a white background

Phil Donahue, iconic talk show host, dies aged 88

Dr Tara, Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson walking next to each other in formal attire.

Exclusive Celebs Go Dating and MAFS star Ella Morgan: ‘Paul Brunson goes hard on you’

Tristan Phipps wearing a light blue polo shirt with his hands in front of him.

Exclusive Made in Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps says Celebs Go Dating is “most authentic” he’s been on TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Russell T Davies sits confidently in front of the iconic TARDIS from Doctor Who.

Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies teases “thrills, deaths and seven seas of danger” in spin-off

Mae and The Stranger look out on the horizon in a scene from The Acolyte

The Acolyte cancelled after one season – Lucasfilm not going ahead with season 2

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson leaning against one another, smiling ahead. They are dressed as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday in the middle of the TARDIS.

Doctor Who announces 2 new audio adventures read by Susan Twist

Sport

An England player running with arms out wide

England v Sri Lanka 2024 radio coverage: How to listen to Test series live

Rose Ayling-Ellis wearing a chequered blazer with a white top and standing in front of a bookcase

Rose Ayling-Ellis “excited” to make history at Paralympics

Tanni Grey-Thompson

Tanni Grey-Thompson: ‘I hope these Paralympics leave a positive legacy’

Soaps

Sonia and Reiss look scared as they cuddle together in the Queen Vic

EastEnders airs shocking double arrest in Debbie Colwell murder

Dee-Dee stands next to Lauren and the incubator in Coronation Street

Coronation Street’s Joel turns the tables on Lauren – as Dee-Dee uncovers the sickening truth

As guests depart, we see the terrifying reality of Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle King and James Chase as Tom King in Emmerdale. He is standing over her and sh

Emmerdale’s Tom King issues chilling warning to Belle after brutal murder of pet Piper

Film

Alain Delon.

French film star Alain Delon dies aged 88

Alien Romulus

Exclusive Alien: Romulus star reveals late, great franchise legend was biggest inspiration

Richard Osman, Steven Spielberg, Chris Columbus, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley.

Richard Osman poses with all-star cast of Thursday Murder Club in another new pic

Documentaries

Amy Dowden in Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, wearing a hospital gown and sat smiling in a hospital bed

Strictly star Amy Dowden’s documentary Cancer and Me air date confirmed

Michael Mosley sitting by an MRI Scan machine and smiling.

Channel 5 confirms new 3-part Dr Michael Mosley documentary series

A woman and child sat next to each other smiling on The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds.

Channel 4 brings back Secret Life of 5 Year Olds with new format twist

Gaming

A screenshot of Monument Valley 3 depictng a Japanese Tang-era like town

Monument Valley 3 confirmed with release date and first trailer

A photo of Gamescom with a crowd of people in Hall 6 standing by a massive inflatable from Naruto and a Bandai Namco sign.

Gamescom 2024 dates, schedule & how to get tickets

A screenshot of FC 25 depicting a player kicking the ball edited to be on the screen of a Nintendo Switch OLED

FC 25 on Nintendo Switch: What do we know about this year’s version?

