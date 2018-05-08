Accessibility Links

Win tickets to The Luna Cinema 2018

Enter now for your chance to win one of 15 pairs of tickets to an outdoor cinema event near you!

This summer it’s all about films al fresco, and The Luna Cinema invites you to enjoy the UK’s biggest ever season of cinema under the stars!

To celebrate its 10th anniversary The Luna Cinema has programmed over 175 screenings right across the UK at some of the country’s most incredible and iconic sites – and we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to one of them!

The list of jaw-dropping venues includes everything from majestic castles and palaces such as Warwick Castle, Kensington Palace and Leeds Castle, through to the beautiful outdoor spaces of The Royal Botanic Gardens of Edinburgh, Westminster Abbey and Ascot Racecourse.

This summer’s line up of films includes something for everyone, from ever-popular classics through to this year’s award winners, including The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and of course this year’s musical phenomenon, The Greatest Showman.

So what are you waiting for?

Click here to enter now for your chance to win!

