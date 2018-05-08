RT Art Quiz

If you enjoyed the recent BBC2 series Civilisations, presented by Simon Schama, Mary Beard and David Olusoga, and fancy you know a thing or two about art – from the Romans to Rodin and right up to present day – you’ll want to test your knowledge with this challenging RT quiz.

One reader will win two tickets to the new British Museum exhibition Rodin and the art of ancient Greece, which runs until Sunday 29 July and focuses on the influence of the art of ancient Greece on the work of Auguste Rodin (above). A hundred years after the French sculptor’s death, this fascinating exhibition features more than 80 original sculptures in plaster, bronze and marble on loan from the Musée Rodin in Paris, alongside some of the Parthenon sculptures that fired his creative imagination when Rodin first visited the British Museum in 1881.

The winner will be drawn at random from all the correct entries, and will also receive a DVD of Civilisations – this series on the visual cultures of societies around the world including many great artefacts from the British Museum. Five runners-up will receive this desirable DVD, out now, so start thinking – and good luck!