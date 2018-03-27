Accessibility Links

A chance to win your favourite dramas!

Credit: Andy Earl

RT readers are huge fans of both ITV’s period “prequel”, Endeavour, starring Shaun Evans as the young detective sergeant Morse, and BBC1’s dark detective drama Shetland, with Douglas Henshall playing Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez. We know that because you write to Feedback to tell us!

So this quiz should present no difficulties to both series’ many fans – but if you’re stumped, we reckon you can still easily crack the case with a bit of detective work!

Five winners will be drawn at random from all the correct entries and each will win Shetland series 1-4 and Endeavour series 1-5 on DVD, courtesy of ITV Studios Global Entertainment, both of which are available to buy now. Good luck!

Click here for your chance to win! 

All about Endeavour

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

