Win with the cinema release of I Got Life!

To celebrate the release of I Got Life!, in cinemas March 23rd, we’re giving one lucky the chance to feel uplifted on an unforgettable coastal break in the UK.

Cesar award-winner Agnes Jaoui gives an intelligent and affecting performance as Aurore; fifty, flirty and not so-thriving, her world is turned upside down when a past flame returns, reigniting her lust for life and love. A witty and wonderful ode to embracing age whilst staying young, I Got Life! is a timely and uplifting film celebrating womanhood.

With locations across the stunning coastline to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice! It could be a restful overnight stay at a boutique hotel on the rugged Welsh coast, an idyllic Cornish retreat, a historic Norfolk manor or many more! If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be treated to a delicious dinner at a top restaurant in your chosen town – the perfect way to unwind!

To book tickets, visit www.igotlife-film.com

#IGotLife