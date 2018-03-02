Win tickets to the Official Call the Midwife Location Tour and Lunch, plus signed Call the Midwife goodies!

And ten runners-up will each win a signed copy of the DVD of series seven of Call the Midwife, along with a signed copy of the book Doctor Turner’s Casebook.

To celebrate the launch of the new Official Call the Midwife Location Tour, and to coincide with the Call the Midwife, Neal Street Productions and The Historic Dockyard Chatham are giving one lucky winner four tour tickets followed by lunch, as well as some exciting Call the Midwife signed memorabilia including the latest box set DVD, the Call the Midwife CD, and behind the scenes books..

In addition to this, 10 runners-up will each receive a signed copy of the Call the Midwife Series 7 DVD and a signed copy of ‘Doctor Turner’s Casebook’ book.

Now in its seventh year, Call the Midwife regularly captures the hearts of over 10 million TV viewers! However, little do those viewers know that The Historic Dockyard Chatham has been the backdrop for many of the show’s most iconic scenes.

The tour promises a look behind the scenes, as well as the chance to learn more about the show’s development and production. From seeing the docks, tenement buildings and ships featured in the well-loved show to the street where Chummy memorably crashed her bike in series 1!

The Call the Midwife tour also includes a new exhibition featuring iconic props and costumes, plus you’ll be able to see meticulous reconstructions of two sets from the series – The Nonnatus Dining Room, and the Clinic Room, as well as the medical equipment, bikes and prams used in the show.

The prize also includes lunch for 4 people in the Mess Deck Restaurant which specialises in British favourites, as well as the opportunity to spend the day exploring the Historic Dockyard Chatham, marking it’s 400 year anniversary this year and view their Historic Ships, working Victorian Ropery and numerous galleries and exhibitions.

To buy tickets to the Official Call the Midwife Tour with 10% off, go to www.thedockyard.co.uk and enter code RTCTM2018 when prompted or call 01634 823 800 quoting RTCTM2018. Discount valid until 31st March 2018.