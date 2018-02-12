Win a trip to Texas!

Follow in the footsteps of James Martin on his American Adventure and experience the sights, sounds and gastronomic delights of Texas.

We are offering one lucky reader the chance to win a spectacular trip for two to the Lone Star State. You will fly with WOW air who are launching a new route from London Gatwick to Dallas Fort Worth from May 23, to celebrate they are providing our winner with return flights for two on the new route*. Upon your arrival, you will stay two nights in Dallas, two in Fort Worth and two in San Antonio at our carefully selected hotels in order for you to best experience the exciting food scene and follow in the footsteps of James Martin’s American Adventure.

Enjoy all that Texas has to offer: exciting cities, authentic cowboy culture, great shopping, incredible live music, a vibrant arts scene, mouth-watering food and so much more! The historic attractions never get old and the live music is amazing. Come play in our backyard in the great outdoors and embrace your inner cowboy at ranches and rodeos. Find something to cheer about watching your favourite sport and make sure to bring an extra suitcase or two for world class tax-free shopping. Texas has it all.

Whatever you love, it lives in Texas. Experience the shining Texas creativity with arts and culture; catch some rays on hundreds of miles of beaches; plan family fun for kids and kids at heart and loosen that belt with gastronomical delights where barbecue is just the beginning.

Hotel stays included:

Dallas – Omni Dallas Hotel, the crown jewel of Downtown Dallas. A blend of modern luxury and classic Southern comforts, you’ll feel right at home at the Omni Dallas.

Fort Worth – Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Fort Worth’s largest and most authentic downtown hotel. Casual elegance and sophisticated style merge to create a haven of peace in the Texan city.

San Antonio – Hotel Emma, on the river at Pearl. Comfortable and unconventional, the hotel’s historical ambiance proclaims a new standard of South Texas luxury and geniality.

*WOW air’s new route will launch from London Gatwick to Dallas (via Reykjavik) on 23 May 2018, operating 3 times a week.