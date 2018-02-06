Win a relaxing weekend away with Best Loved Hotels to celebrate the release of The Mercy
Starring Academy Award Winners Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz, the film is in cinemas February 9.
To celebrate the release of The Mercy, we’re giving away 2 nights’ stay at a Best Loved Hotel.
From Academy Award® winner James Marsh, the director of THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING, comes the gripping and moving true story of amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst (Academy Award® winner Colin Firth), and his attempt to win the first non-stop single-handed round-the-world yacht race in 1968. The story of Crowhurst’s dangerous solo voyage and the struggles he confronted on the epic journey while his wife Claire (Academy Award® winner Rachel Weisz) and children waited for his return at home is one of the most enduring mysteries of recent times.
With Best Loved you will enjoy a relaxing break away. You will find our hotels in the glorious countryside, by the sea, near rivers and lakes, in sleepy picturesque villages and in busy city centres – and wherever you choose to stay, you will enjoy the warmest of welcomes, excellent food and wine, great service and, above all, a good nights’ sleep.
