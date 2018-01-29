Win a Holiday to Guadeloupe, the filming location of “Death in Paradise”

Get in the Loupe… Enter the prize draw to be in the chance to win a week’s holiday for 2 to this French Caribbean paradise

The Guadeloupe Islands, mostly known as the fictional St Marie island (the fabulous setting of the famous “Death in Paradise” TV drama) is an archipelago made of 5 islands, in the very heart of the Caribbean.

Majestic Basse-Terre , mountainous and covered with luxurious tropical rainforest, is home to the Guadeloupe National Park topped by La Soufrière volcano.

Fascinating Grande-Terre is a vast limestone plateau with a colorful market life during both day & night, bordered with magnificent white sandy beaches.

South of this ensemble, commonly known as the butterfly, are other Guadeloupean gems such as surprising La Désirade, where the harmless Iguana reigns superb immune to the passing of time; Les Saintes, a mind-blowing, dainty archipelago which boasts one of the most beautiful bays in the world, and finally the authentic Marie-Galante presenting dazzling beaches, exquisite rum and a relaxing atmosphere.

The 5 islands of Guadeloupe summarize perfectly all the diversity and natural beauty to be found in the Caribbean. Just like Josephine Jobert, Elizabeth Bourgine, Danny John-Jules, Don Warrington, Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and now Ardal O’Hanlon have done, come and snorkel around sea-turtles, hike throughout flamboyant orchids and ferns, take on a creole cuisine cooking class and immerse yourself in the filming location of the successful TV series.

This amazing prize holiday includes return tickets (via Paris) with Air France and a 7 nights’ stay at the Langley Resort Fort Royal Guadeloupe *** in Deshaies, the very hotel where the cast is being accommodated during filming. You’ll even get the chance to take part in a Death in Paradise backstage tour with Guadeloupe Shuttle, following the path of the heroes and main actors of the TV show.