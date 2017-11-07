Win an Exclusive Signed Copy of Eddie Mair’s New Book

To celebrate the publication of Eddie Mair’s A Good Face for Radio: Confessions of a Radio Head, Little, Brown Book Group are giving away ten copies signed by Eddie himself.

Advertisement

Eddie Mair is, by his own account, one of Britain’s most beloved broadcasters.

From the foothills of commercial radio in his hometown of Dundee, through the sunlit uplands of the BBC in Scotland, he has reached the peaks of his profession, with BBC network radio in London. And he’s never afraid to work a metaphor beyond endurance.

For nearly twenty years he has been at the helm of Radio 4’s PM: a nightly news round up that means Eddie works for just one hour a day, giving him plenty time to knock together these diaries.

Whether he’s interviewing politicians, getting people to share their personal experiences, or just imparting his favourite zesty chicken recipes, Eddie is never happier than when he is at the microphone. Except when he is at the microphone with a large martini.

Advertisement

To order A Good Face for Radio: Confessions of a Radio Head, published by Little, Brown, for £16 (usually £18.99) incl p&p, call 0344 245 8092 quoting RTBOOKS46. Special price valid until 5 December 2017.