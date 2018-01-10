Win a trip to Northern India worth £3,000!

To promote the release of the DVD and blu-ray™ of Victoria & Abdul released on 22 January, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment have teamed up with adventure holiday company Exodus Travels to offer a once in a lifetime experience on their Highlights of Northern India trip. One lucky winner and guest will have the chance to explore Agra, visit the serene Taj Mahal, discover the wonders of the ‘Pink City’ in Jaipur, glide down the Ghats of the Varanasi by boat and even spot tigers in Ranthambore National Park. Don’t miss out on your chance to immerse yourself in a unique culture, fascinating wildlife and spectacular Moghul architecture!

Based on true events, Victoria & Abdul beautifully depicts an extraordinary friendship between Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) and her servant in the later years of her remarkable rule. When Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favour with the Queen herself. As she questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that the Queen’s inner circle attempts to destroy. As the friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity.

Exodus Travels has spent over 40 years perfecting some of the best adventure holidays on the planet. With a team full of experts and over 500 trips to 100 countries, the adventure starts here…

Northern India conjures up memorable and colourful images of turbans, saris, flavoursome curries and rickshaws. We visit the ‘Pink City’ of Jaipur, home to the wonderful former Maharaja’s Palace and the splendid hilltop Amber Fort. Agra and the stunning Taj Mahal are not to be missed and fully live up to expectations. An early morning boat ride through the mist along the ghats of Varanasi is probably the most sensory intoxicating excursion in India with the sight of so much Hindu culture both fascinating and deeply moving, an experience only equalled by spotting a tiger in Ranthambore National Park.

Key information:

6 nights in hotels, all en suite, 2 nights air-conditioned sleeper trains

Travel by air-conditioned private bus and train

All breakfasts and 1 lunch included

Transfer for group flights

Contribution towards standard travel insurance

Not included:

Visas & vaccinations

Single supplement

For more information or to download a brochure, visit www.exodus.co.uk/brochures

For enquiries and reservations please call 020 3811 4071 or visit www.exodus.co.uk

