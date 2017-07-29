Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop

Review

by Gary Rose

Hearing about the excess and heartbreak scarring the Fleetwood Mac success story almost makes you believe they signed a Faustian pact. And let's not forget, the most outrageous anecdotes didn't even make this doc (originally shown in 2009), which features interviews with all of the band's classic mid-to-late 70s line-up.



At its heart are accounts of how the fracturing relationships within the group informed the songs on Rumours. "They're pulling down the curtains of the bedroom... all the group's neuroses are laid bare," says former NME journo Chris Salewicz. It's amazing they kept it together for so long. And they haven't stopped yet – they're on tour in 2017.