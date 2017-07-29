Accessibility Links

Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop

Review

Hearing about the excess and heartbreak scarring the Fleetwood Mac success story almost makes you believe they signed a Faustian pact. And let's not forget, the most outrageous anecdotes didn't even make this doc (originally shown in 2009), which features interviews with all of the band's classic mid-to-late 70s line-up.

At its heart are accounts of how the fracturing relationships within the group informed the songs on Rumours. "They're pulling down the curtains of the bedroom... all the group's neuroses are laid bare," says former NME journo Chris Salewicz. It's amazing they kept it together for so long. And they haven't stopped yet – they're on tour in 2017.

Summary

Documentary looking back over the band's long career, from the early blues outfit led by Peter Green in the late 1960s, to their reincarnation in the 1970s with the line-up that went on to record the 40-million-selling album Rumours. Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reveal the truth behind the successes, failures and relationships that have characterised their music and made them one of the most enduring acts in popular music.

Cast & Crew

Contributor Mick Fleetwood
Contributor John McVie
Contributor Lindsey Buckingham
Contributor Stevie Nicks
Director Matt O'Casey
Producer Matt O'Casey
Documentary Music
