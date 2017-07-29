Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop
Today 9:20pm - 10:20pm
Yesterday
See Repeats
Today,
10:20pm - 11:20pm
Yesterday +1
Tomorrow,
7pm - 8pm
Yesterday
Tomorrow,
8pm - 9pm
Yesterday +1
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Gary Rose
Hearing about the excess and heartbreak scarring the Fleetwood Mac success story almost makes you believe they signed a Faustian pact. And let's not forget, the most outrageous anecdotes didn't even make this doc (originally shown in 2009), which features interviews with all of the band's classic mid-to-late 70s line-up.
At its heart are accounts of how the fracturing relationships within the group informed the songs on Rumours. "They're pulling down the curtains of the bedroom... all the group's neuroses are laid bare," says former NME journo Chris Salewicz. It's amazing they kept it together for so long. And they haven't stopped yet – they're on tour in 2017.
Summary
Documentary looking back over the band's long career, from the early blues outfit led by Peter Green in the late 1960s, to their reincarnation in the 1970s with the line-up that went on to record the 40-million-selling album Rumours. Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reveal the truth behind the successes, failures and relationships that have characterised their music and made them one of the most enduring acts in popular music.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Mick Fleetwood
Contributor
John McVie
Contributor
Lindsey Buckingham
Contributor
Stevie Nicks
Director
Matt O'Casey
Producer
Matt O'Casey
see more
Documentary
Music
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Will historical time travel drama Outlander ever overtake the novels?
7h ago
Britain's Got Talent Diversity star Robert Anker dies in car crash
8h ago
Charlie Brooker has "ideas in mind" for Black Mirror episode sequels
9h ago
Road review: Protest play about the neglected working-class is as relevant as ever ★★★
9h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It