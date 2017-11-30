Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
The League of Gentlemen
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
The Road to Royston Vasey
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
New episodes of this brilliantly dark, bonkers cult comedy series are coming at Christmas, so this is the perfect time to catch the bus to Royston Vasey to remind yourselves of its cavalcade of grotesques from the first series.
A new road is scheduled for the strange little town and though most of its inhabitants are pleased, deranged Tubbs and Edward (Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith), proprietors of The Local Shop (for local people) are unhappy because it will bring too many hated strangers.
There are other preoccupations, notably for the ghastly Judee Levinson (Shearsmith), who’s planning a trip to Antigua. But her sexually free-thinking cleaning lady Iris (Mark Gatiss) has much to say.
Summary
Royston Vasey is scheduled to get a new road - good news for most of the residents, but Edward and Tubbs go all out to thwart the scheme. Lady of leisure Judee Levinson is more interested in her Antiguan holiday, while Restart Officer Pauline predicts the development will have little impact on her band of long-suffering job seekers.
Cast & Crew
Various characters
Mark Gatiss
Various characters
Steve Pemberton
Various characters
Reece Shearsmith
Director
Steve Bendelack
Producer
Sarah Smith
Writer
Mark Gatiss
Writer
Steve Pemberton
Writer
Reece Shearsmith
Writer
Jeremy Dyson
see more
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Mark Gatiss and his League of Gentlemen have finished filming
We’ll be reunited with the quirky residents of Royston Vasey very soon
Mark Gatiss shares behind the scenes snap of The League of Gentlemen reunion
The League of Gentlemen to film their three new specials next month
BBC confirms League of Gentlemen will return to television this year
Inside No 9's creators on mixing comedy with creepy – and the return of The League of Gentlemen
The League of Gentlemen eyeing 20th anniversary reunion
Mark Gatiss almost named a Sherlock episode "Backlash" because he expected an outcry
We'd bring back The League of Gentlemen, say BBC insiders
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Mark Gatiss: We are hoping to bring back The League of Gentlemen
12 Oct
Coalition: Mark Gatiss on playing Peter Mandelson
28 Mar
Inside No 9 is back – and it’s as creepy, involving and unpredictable as ever
26 Mar
The League of Gentlemen to reunite for 20th anniversary?
26 Aug
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It