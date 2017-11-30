The League of Gentlemen

Review

by Alison Graham

New episodes of this brilliantly dark, bonkers cult comedy series are coming at Christmas, so this is the perfect time to catch the bus to Royston Vasey to remind yourselves of its cavalcade of grotesques from the first series.



A new road is scheduled for the strange little town and though most of its inhabitants are pleased, deranged Tubbs and Edward (Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith), proprietors of The Local Shop (for local people) are unhappy because it will bring too many hated strangers.



There are other preoccupations, notably for the ghastly Judee Levinson (Shearsmith), who’s planning a trip to Antigua. But her sexually free-thinking cleaning lady Iris (Mark Gatiss) has much to say.