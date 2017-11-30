Accessibility Links

The League of Gentlemen

The Road to Royston Vasey

Series 1 - Episode 2 The Road to Royston Vasey

New episodes of this brilliantly dark, bonkers cult comedy series are coming at Christmas, so this is the perfect time to catch the bus to Royston Vasey to remind yourselves of its cavalcade of grotesques from the first series.

A new road is scheduled for the strange little town and though most of its inhabitants are pleased, deranged Tubbs and Edward (Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith), proprietors of The Local Shop (for local people) are unhappy because it will bring too many hated strangers.

There are other preoccupations, notably for the ghastly Judee Levinson (Shearsmith), who’s planning a trip to Antigua. But her sexually free-thinking cleaning lady Iris (Mark Gatiss) has much to say.

Royston Vasey is scheduled to get a new road - good news for most of the residents, but Edward and Tubbs go all out to thwart the scheme. Lady of leisure Judee Levinson is more interested in her Antiguan holiday, while Restart Officer Pauline predicts the development will have little impact on her band of long-suffering job seekers.

Various characters Mark Gatiss
Various characters Steve Pemberton
Various characters Reece Shearsmith
Director Steve Bendelack
Producer Sarah Smith
Writer Mark Gatiss
Writer Steve Pemberton
Writer Reece Shearsmith
Writer Jeremy Dyson
