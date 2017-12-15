Guy Martin vs the Robot Car

Review

by David Butcher

Channel 4 this week launches a season of documentaries (accompanied by films RoboCop and Ex Machina) to explore what the increasing presence of robots and artificial intelligence will mean for our homes and workplaces. It begins in an area where automation may have the most sweeping effects – cars.



Guy Martin immerses himself in the world of autonomous vehicles, attempting to make his Transit van think for itself and meeting experts perfecting self-driving technology. He’ll also become the first person to take on the artificially intelligent prototype “Roboracer”, in a no-holds-barred race around Silverstone to discover which is faster – man or machine.