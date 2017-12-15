Accessibility Links

Guy Martin vs the Robot Car

Guy Martin vs the Robot Car
Repeat
Tomorrow 7pm - 8pm Channel 4
See Repeats
Tuesday, 2:05am - 2:55am 4seven
Thursday, 3:55am - 4:55am 4seven
HD SUB
Review

Channel 4 this week launches a season of documentaries (accompanied by films RoboCop and Ex Machina) to explore what the increasing presence of robots and artificial intelligence will mean for our homes and workplaces. It begins in an area where automation may have the most sweeping effects – cars.

Guy Martin immerses himself in the world of autonomous vehicles, attempting to make his Transit van think for itself and meeting experts perfecting self-driving technology. He’ll also become the first person to take on the artificially intelligent prototype “Roboracer”, in a no-holds-barred race around Silverstone to discover which is faster – man or machine.

Summary

The presenter explores the world of automated self-driving vehicles, attempting to build one of his own in his shed. He takes a trip to Budapest for a ride in a completely autonomous vehicle, which is being tested on public roads for the first time. Finally, he heads to Silverstone, to take on a computer-controlled car in a race.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Guy Martin
Director James Woodroffe
Executive Producer Steve Gowans
Lifestyle
