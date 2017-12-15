Accessibility Links
Guy Martin vs the Robot Car
Tomorrow 7pm - 8pm
Channel 4
Review
by
David Butcher
Channel 4 this week launches a season of documentaries (accompanied by films RoboCop and Ex Machina) to explore what the increasing presence of robots and artificial intelligence will mean for our homes and workplaces. It begins in an area where automation may have the most sweeping effects – cars.
Guy Martin immerses himself in the world of autonomous vehicles, attempting to make his Transit van think for itself and meeting experts perfecting self-driving technology. He’ll also become the first person to take on the artificially intelligent prototype “Roboracer”, in a no-holds-barred race around Silverstone to discover which is faster – man or machine.
Summary
The presenter explores the world of automated self-driving vehicles, attempting to build one of his own in his shed. He takes a trip to Budapest for a ride in a completely autonomous vehicle, which is being tested on public roads for the first time. Finally, he heads to Silverstone, to take on a computer-controlled car in a race.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Guy Martin
Director
James Woodroffe
Executive Producer
Steve Gowans
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
Who is Guy Martin?
All you need to know about the Our Guy in China presenter
Guy Martin broke the Wall of Death speed world record live on TV last night
Guy Martin on attempting the wall of death at 100mph — and why he might black out...
Guy Martin: I don't want to "fill someone else's boots" on Top Gear
