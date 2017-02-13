Accessibility Links

Free Lunch

Series 19 - Episode 107 Free Lunch

Review

Another of those stories with a twist that Doctors loves so much. Jimmi has just bought himself a sandwich when a sweet-looking Buddhist monk asks him for money towards a new roof to the Buddhist Centre. Genyen looks hungry and cold, so Jimmi hands over £20 and his sandwich. But just as he gets back in his car, he notices another monk taking the money from Genyen. A further encounter only convinces Jimmi that the older monk is mistreating Genyen.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Zara can’t agree over the best way for Joe to deal with bullies, and Sid tries to psych himself up for the “Careers without Limits” podcast.

Summary

Jimmi meets a young Buddhist monk collecting money on the street and quickly realises all is not what it seems. Zara and Daniel clash over the best way to deal with bullies.

Cast & Crew

Dr Jimmi Clay Adrian Lewis Morgan
Dr Sid Vere Ashley Rice
Dr Daniel Granger Matthew Chambers
Dr Zara Carmichael Elisabeth Dermot Walsh
Mrs Tembe Lorna Laidlaw
DI Tom Stanton Dominic Power
Genyen Ewan Mitchell
Jinba John Mackay
Natalie Zafira Chetna Pandya
Hazel Everdell Natalie Edward-Yesufu
Joe Granger Carmichael Oliver Falconer
Director Nimer Rashed
Executive Producer Mike Hobson
Producer Peter Leslie Wild
Writer Mark Clompus
Soap
