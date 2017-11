Review

by Jane Rackham

Another of those stories with a twist that Doctors loves so much. Jimmi has just bought himself a sandwich when a sweet-looking Buddhist monk asks him for money towards a new roof to the Buddhist Centre. Genyen looks hungry and cold, so Jimmi hands over £20 and his sandwich. But just as he gets back in his car, he notices another monk taking the money from Genyen. A further encounter only convinces Jimmi that the older monk is mistreating Genyen.Meanwhile, Daniel and Zara can’t agree over the best way for Joe to deal with bullies, and Sid tries to psych himself up for the “Careers without Limits” podcast.