Doctors
E107 of 193
About
Episode Guide
Series 19 - Episode 107
Free Lunch
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Another of those stories with a twist that
Doctors
loves so much. Jimmi has just bought himself a sandwich when a sweet-looking Buddhist monk asks him for money towards a new roof to the Buddhist Centre. Genyen looks hungry and cold, so Jimmi hands over £20 and his sandwich. But just as he gets back in his car, he notices another monk taking the money from Genyen. A further encounter only convinces Jimmi that the older monk is mistreating Genyen.
Meanwhile, Daniel and Zara can’t agree over the best way for Joe to deal with bullies, and Sid tries to psych himself up for the “Careers without Limits” podcast.
Summary
Jimmi meets a young Buddhist monk collecting money on the street and quickly realises all is not what it seems. Zara and Daniel clash over the best way to deal with bullies.
Cast & Crew
Dr Jimmi Clay
Adrian Lewis Morgan
Dr Sid Vere
Ashley Rice
Dr Daniel Granger
Matthew Chambers
Dr Zara Carmichael
Elisabeth Dermot Walsh
Mrs Tembe
Lorna Laidlaw
DI Tom Stanton
Dominic Power
Genyen
Ewan Mitchell
Jinba
John Mackay
Natalie Zafira
Chetna Pandya
Hazel Everdell
Natalie Edward-Yesufu
Joe Granger Carmichael
Oliver Falconer
Director
Nimer Rashed
Executive Producer
Mike Hobson
Producer
Peter Leslie Wild
Writer
Mark Clompus
Soap
Full Episode Guide
