Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
The Frankenstein Chronicles
E3 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 3
Seeing the Dead
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
The body of yet another mutilated clergyman is found in a fetid street in Victorian London. Who’s got it in for the Church, wonders ex-cop and fugitive John Marlott (Sean Bean).
Meanwhile Marlott’s nice dressmaker lady-friend becomes closer to the slightly bonkers bloke played by Laurence Fox, and Miss Ada Byron – a popular historical figure, she featured in the last series of Victoria, too. Miss Byron (played by Lily Lesser, the image of her dad Anton) is a mathematician building an automaton.
Though the action could do with a few lightning bolts to give things a bit of a push (it can be terribly slow at times)
The Frankenstein Chronicles
remains a very classy piece of nonsense.
Summary
Marlott is convinced that Billy Oates and the origin of the fever that has been killing local families will lead him to Lord Daniel Hervey.
Cast & Crew
Inspector Treadaway
Paul Kennedy
Renquist
Martin McCann
Mrs Flynn
Claire Rafferty
Inspector John Marlott
Sean Bean
Billy Oates
Robbie Gee
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
ITV Encore to close as a channel and move on demand only
The pay TV channel, home to Sean Bean's The Frankenstein Chronicles as well as repeats of major ITV shows, will become a premium "box set" service when the channel closes next spring
The Frankenstein Chronicles is returning for a second series on ITV
Sean Bean shines in the dark, grimy but absorbing The Frankenstein Chronicles
Sean Bean: dying in Game Of Thrones is my acting legacy – but I'd kill for a fairer future
Sean Bean: memes will be "my unintended legacy"
Anna Maxwell Martin joins Sean Bean in The Frankenstein Chronicles
Sean Bean to star in new ITV drama The Frankenstein Chronicles
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Susan Calman explains why she unfollowed Strictly's Twitter account
0h ago
American Gods loses showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green ahead of series two
1h ago
Coronation Street: Shayne Ward to leave Aidan Connor role
4h ago
I'm a Celebrity Day 11 recap: Iain and Amir shock viewers with Dingo Dollar betrayal
29 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It