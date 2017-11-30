Accessibility Links

The Frankenstein Chronicles

Seeing the Dead

Series 2 - Episode 3 Seeing the Dead

The body of yet another mutilated clergyman is found in a fetid street in Victorian London. Who’s got it in for the Church, wonders ex-cop and fugitive John Marlott (Sean Bean).

Meanwhile Marlott’s nice dressmaker lady-friend becomes closer to the slightly bonkers bloke played by Laurence Fox, and Miss Ada Byron – a popular historical figure, she featured in the last series of Victoria, too. Miss Byron (played by Lily Lesser, the image of her dad Anton) is a mathematician building an automaton.

Though the action could do with a few lightning bolts to give things a bit of a push (it can be terribly slow at times) The Frankenstein Chronicles remains a very classy piece of nonsense.

Marlott is convinced that Billy Oates and the origin of the fever that has been killing local families will lead him to Lord Daniel Hervey.

Inspector Treadaway Paul Kennedy
Renquist Martin McCann
Mrs Flynn Claire Rafferty
Inspector John Marlott Sean Bean
Billy Oates Robbie Gee
