Review

by Alison Graham

The body of yet another mutilated clergyman is found in a fetid street in Victorian London. Who’s got it in for the Church, wonders ex-cop and fugitive John Marlott (Sean Bean).Meanwhile Marlott’s nice dressmaker lady-friend becomes closer to the slightly bonkers bloke played by Laurence Fox, and Miss Ada Byron – a popular historical figure, she featured in the last series of Victoria, too. Miss Byron (played by Lily Lesser, the image of her dad Anton) is a mathematician building an automaton.Though the action could do with a few lightning bolts to give things a bit of a push (it can be terribly slow at times) The Frankenstein Chronicles remains a very classy piece of nonsense.