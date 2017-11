Review

by Hannah Shaddock

One of the many disturbing results of Donald Trump’s presidency is that the elaborate, brutal machinations that characterise Scandal ’s fictional White House are beginning to look almost tame. So perhaps it’s a good thing that this series will be the soapy drama’s last – it just can’t compete.A reminder: Olivia (Kerry Washington) has followed in the footsteps of her father Rowan, becoming the head of secret, lethal government agency B613; she’s also the chief of staff for Mellie, aka President Grant 2.0. Season seven opens 100 days into Mellie’s reign (or should that be Olivia’s?) as the President attempts to handle an international crisis – but it’s practically straightforward when compared to Olivia’s ever-more-tangled love life.