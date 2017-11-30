Accessibility Links

Scandal

Watch Me

Series 7 - Episode 1 Watch Me

Review

One of the many disturbing results of Donald Trump’s presidency is that the elaborate, brutal machinations that characterise Scandal’s fictional White House are beginning to look almost tame. So perhaps it’s a good thing that this series will be the soapy drama’s last – it just can’t compete.

A reminder: Olivia (Kerry Washington) has followed in the footsteps of her father Rowan, becoming the head of secret, lethal government agency B613; she’s also the chief of staff for Mellie, aka President Grant 2.0. Season seven opens 100 days into Mellie’s reign (or should that be Olivia’s?) as the President attempts to handle an international crisis – but it’s practically straightforward when compared to Olivia’s ever-more-tangled love life.

Summary

The political drama returns. One hundred days into Mellie's presidency, Olivia is proving to be the real power behind the throne. But when an international incident looms, the chief of staff faces her toughest challenge yet.
Drama
Full Episode Guide
