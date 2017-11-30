Accessibility Links

Detectorists

Detectorists

Series 3 - Episode 2

The farmland of Essex is about to become a school playground once more. Andy and Lance are picking up a steady stream of Roman finds in Danebury, but their old enemies the Dirt Sharks are back on the scene. Hence their resumption of amusingly childish hostilities with tormentors “Simon” (Paul Casar) and “Garfunkel” (Simon Farnaby).

In another bewitchingly low-key ramble, there are also individual intrigues for our treasure-seeking heroes. Lance claims seasickness as the reason he won’t join his accommodating girlfriend Toni (Rebecca Callard) aboard her houseboat – and resists the hypnotherapist (“You’re not going to have me doing Elvis, are you?”). Methinks he protests too much. Andy, meanwhile, is puzzled about his pain of an archaeology boss, and why he’s being so obstructive. Look out for a perplexing bit of business with Andy’s phone.

The threads still seem disparate in this final series, but previous plotlines have meshed with award-winning elegance.

Lance is persuaded to try hypnotherapy for an awkward affliction and old enemies are sniffing around as Lance and Andy start finding some decent items.

Andy Mackenzie Crook
Lance Toby Jones
Becky Rachael Stirling
Tim Tim Key
Art Simon Farnaby
Kate Alexa Davies
Toni Rebecca Callard
Sheila Sophie Thompson
Terry Gerard Horan
Russell Pearce Quigley
Hugh Divian Ladwa
Louise Laura Checkley
Varde Orion Ben
Paul Paul Casar
Doctor Hoffman Claudia Jessie
Receptionist Ella Kenion
Gavin Dan Blackwell
Solar John Alex Lowe
Archaeologist Dante Olasani
Stanley Asa James Wallace
Director Mackenzie Crook
Producer Gill Isles
Writer Mackenzie Crook
