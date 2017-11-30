Detectorists

Review

by Mark Braxton

The farmland of Essex is about to become a school playground once more. Andy and Lance are picking up a steady stream of Roman finds in Danebury, but their old enemies the Dirt Sharks are back on the scene. Hence their resumption of amusingly childish hostilities with tormentors “Simon” (Paul Casar) and “Garfunkel” (Simon Farnaby).



In another bewitchingly low-key ramble, there are also individual intrigues for our treasure-seeking heroes. Lance claims seasickness as the reason he won’t join his accommodating girlfriend Toni (Rebecca Callard) aboard her houseboat – and resists the hypnotherapist (“You’re not going to have me doing Elvis, are you?”). Methinks he protests too much. Andy, meanwhile, is puzzled about his pain of an archaeology boss, and why he’s being so obstructive. Look out for a perplexing bit of business with Andy’s phone.



The threads still seem disparate in this final series, but previous plotlines have meshed with award-winning elegance.