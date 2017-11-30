Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Detectorists
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 3 - Episode 2
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Mark Braxton
The farmland of Essex is about to become a school playground once more. Andy and Lance are picking up a steady stream of Roman finds in Danebury, but their old enemies the Dirt Sharks are back on the scene. Hence their resumption of amusingly childish hostilities with tormentors “Simon” (Paul Casar) and “Garfunkel” (Simon Farnaby).
In another bewitchingly low-key ramble, there are also individual intrigues for our treasure-seeking heroes. Lance claims seasickness as the reason he won’t join his accommodating girlfriend Toni (Rebecca Callard) aboard her houseboat – and resists the hypnotherapist (“You’re not going to have me doing Elvis, are you?”). Methinks he protests too much. Andy, meanwhile, is puzzled about his pain of an archaeology boss, and why he’s being so obstructive. Look out for a perplexing bit of business with Andy’s phone.
The threads still seem disparate in this final series, but previous plotlines have meshed with award-winning elegance.
Summary
Lance is persuaded to try hypnotherapy for an awkward affliction and old enemies are sniffing around as Lance and Andy start finding some decent items.
Cast & Crew
Andy
Mackenzie Crook
Lance
Toby Jones
Becky
Rachael Stirling
Tim
Tim Key
Art
Simon Farnaby
Kate
Alexa Davies
Toni
Rebecca Callard
Sheila
Sophie Thompson
Terry
Gerard Horan
Russell
Pearce Quigley
Hugh
Divian Ladwa
Louise
Laura Checkley
Varde
Orion Ben
Paul
Paul Casar
Doctor Hoffman
Claudia Jessie
Receptionist
Ella Kenion
Gavin
Dan Blackwell
Solar John
Alex Lowe
Archaeologist
Dante Olasani
Stanley
Asa James Wallace
Director
Mackenzie Crook
Producer
Gill Isles
Writer
Mackenzie Crook
see more
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Mackenzie Crook explains why this series of Detectorists will be the last
Ben Dowell went on set in beautiful Suffolk to catch up with Crook and co-star Toby Jones from the BBC4 comedy
Where to find Mackenzie Crook's Detectorists in Suffolk
Mackenzie Crook comedy Detectorists is returning for third and final series
Toby Jones hints at Detectorists series three plans
Toby Jones interview: my Doctor Who Dream Lord could return
Mackenzie Crook comedy Detectorists won’t be coming back this year
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2015: 20 to 11
What did you think of the Detectorists Christmas special?
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones cook up a wintry Detectorists Christmas Special… but is there a curse in the tail?
23 Dec
BBC want a third series of Detectorists…but Mackenzie Crook is not so sure
03 Dec
BBC independence is being "eroded" says director general
23 Nov
Detectorists series two is the same but different... and that's just fine
29 Oct
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It