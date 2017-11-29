Accessibility Links
Venus Uncovered: Ancient Goddess of Love
Review
by
David Butcher
Our received image of the Roman goddess of love (and her Greek counterpart Aphrodite) comes mostly from Renaissance art. There she tends to be seductively naked – basically, a voluptuous classical pin-up.
But Bettany Hughes wants to uncover something older and deeper. Taking her lead from a suffragette who slashed a famous Velazquez painting of Venus in the National Gallery, Hughes says “I want to take a knife to the idea of Venus as a bit of divine totty,” and proceeds to do a fascinating job of tracing the goddess’s evolution as a formidable presence from Stone Age Cyprus onwards.
Summary
Bettany Hughes discovers the surprising roots and modern relevance of Venus, demonstrating that the mythical figure is far more complex than first meets the eye. A far cry from the soft, nude female form we are now accustomed to, the war-like, martially-clad Venus was worshipped in Rome by Julius Caesar and emulated by the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra, and has been a constantly evolving figure.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Bettany Hughes
Reader
Stephen Rashbrook
Actor
May Evans
Director
Mary Cranitch
Director
Jack MacInnes
Editor
Alex Muggleton
Executive Producer
Emma De'Ath
Executive Producer
Mark Bell
Executive Producer
Rachel Bell
Music
Full Episode Guide
