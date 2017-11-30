The Secret Life of the Zoo

Review

by David Butcher

Carl is doing his bit for conservation at Chester Zoo. As the new series of this engaging behind-the-scenes series starts, Carl is about to make the ultimate sacrifice, though he doesn’t know it.



As a cockroach, his role in the lifecycle of the jewel wasp is to be a kind of living larder on which eggs can be laid and on whose organs the larvae feed, though wasp female Ripley first paralyses him with her sting.



“Carl is alive, but he’s really not himself any more,” muses keeper Heather, who clearly relishes the wasp’s reproductive approach. It’s fascinating to watch – but not as amazing as the scene of a rhino giving birth.