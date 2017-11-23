The Apprentice

Review

by David Butcher

“Scene 26 – action!” says the candidate directing Graphene’s car commercial, all 20 seconds of it. The teams have to come up with branding for a new Ford hatchback and knock up a TV ad: fortunately, Graphene’s man has experience running a, er, photo booth business, “So I do know a bit about cameras.”



His beleaguered project manager looks as if his life force has drained away through his brogues, but as the other PM is having an equally disastrous time, it’s going to be hard for the bemused Adland professionals to pick a winner.



No problem: Lord Sugar is “a bit of an expert” on TV ads. “I could write a book. I did – I wrote a lot of cheque books paying for them!”