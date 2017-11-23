Accessibility Links
The Apprentice
E7 of 14
Episode Guide
Series 13 - Episode 7
Advertising - Cars
Review
by
David Butcher
“Scene 26 – action!” says the candidate directing Graphene’s car commercial, all 20 seconds of it. The teams have to come up with branding for a new Ford hatchback and knock up a TV ad: fortunately, Graphene’s man has experience running a, er, photo booth business, “So I do know a bit about cameras.”
His beleaguered project manager looks as if his life force has drained away through his brogues, but as the other PM is having an equally disastrous time, it’s going to be hard for the bemused Adland professionals to pick a winner.
No problem: Lord Sugar is “a bit of an expert” on TV ads. “I could write a book. I did – I wrote a lot of cheque books paying for them!”
Summary
Candidates have to create advertising campaigns for a new car in Essex, splitting into two teams - one half producing a television advert and the other creating a digital billboard advert. For one of the groups, a confusing car name and a strange choice of advertisement location causes them difficulty, while the others are led off course by a lack of direction. The finished campaigns are pitched to industry experts, before Lord Sugar eliminates one candidate from the competition.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Cal Turner
Executive Producer
David Vallance
Series Editor
Paul Broadbent
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
