The Deuce

My Name Is Ruby

Series 1 - Episode 8 My Name Is Ruby

It’s the season finale and for the tiny few enjoying this show, our last visit to the dirty demi-monde of early-1970s New York. OK, so “demi-monde” romanticises the world of prostitutes, pimps and porn actors a bit, but so does the drama a lot of the time. It still does a great job of showing the traps its low-lifers are caught in, and delivers real twists, shocks and poignancy as Vincent (James Franco) rebels against the massage parlour business and Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal) embraces her destiny as a director of porn.

Vincent balks at getting in any deeper with Rudy, while Candy sees the future of pornography. Drama, starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Drama
