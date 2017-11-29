Review

by David Butcher

It’s the season finale and for the tiny few enjoying this show, our last visit to the dirty demi-monde of early-1970s New York. OK, so “demi-monde” romanticises the world of prostitutes, pimps and porn actors a bit, but so does the drama a lot of the time. It still does a great job of showing the traps its low-lifers are caught in, and delivers real twists, shocks and poignancy as Vincent (James Franco) rebels against the massage parlour business and Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal) embraces her destiny as a director of porn.

