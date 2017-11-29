Review

by Ben Dowell

When Philip Larkin died in 1985, he was one of Britain’s best-loved postwar poets – but his reputation took a serious battering when a 1992 biography (and edition of collected letters) laid bare his vinegary racist views. Here Larkin’s literary executor, biographer and lifelong friend Andrew Motion offers a truly fascinating assessment of a man he clearly still loves and admires, in spite of everything.



It’s a breathtakingly skilled and nuanced piece of programming that manages to be warm, unflinching, honest, grown-up and wise. It’s also complemented beautifully by the (non-gimmicky) verse readings by an interesting array of everyday folk from Larkin’s home town of Hull. Superb.



