E2 of 6
About Episode Guide
Philip Larkin by Andrew Motion

Series 2 - Episode 2 Philip Larkin by Andrew Motion

Review

When Philip Larkin died in 1985, he was one of Britain’s best-loved postwar poets – but his reputation took a serious battering when a 1992 biography (and edition of collected letters) laid bare his vinegary racist views. Here Larkin’s literary executor, biographer and lifelong friend Andrew Motion offers a truly fascinating assessment of a man he clearly still loves and admires, in spite of everything.

It’s a breathtakingly skilled and nuanced piece of programming that manages to be warm, unflinching, honest, grown-up and wise. It’s also complemented beautifully by the (non-gimmicky) verse readings by an interesting array of everyday folk from Larkin’s home town of Hull. Superb.

Summary

Former poet laureate Andrew Motion heads back to Hull to explore Philip Larkin's extraordinary - and sometimes controversial - legacy.
