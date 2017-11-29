Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Passions
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 2
Philip Larkin by Andrew Motion
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Ben Dowell
When Philip Larkin died in 1985, he was one of Britain’s best-loved postwar poets – but his reputation took a serious battering when a 1992 biography (and edition of collected letters) laid bare his vinegary racist views. Here Larkin’s literary executor, biographer and lifelong friend Andrew Motion offers a truly fascinating assessment of a man he clearly still loves and admires, in spite of everything.
It’s a breathtakingly skilled and nuanced piece of programming that manages to be warm, unflinching, honest, grown-up and wise. It’s also complemented beautifully by the (non-gimmicky) verse readings by an interesting array of everyday folk from Larkin’s home town of Hull. Superb.
Summary
Former poet laureate Andrew Motion heads back to Hull to explore Philip Larkin's extraordinary - and sometimes controversial - legacy.
Education
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Susan Calman explains why she unfollowed Strictly's Twitter account
0h ago
American Gods loses showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green ahead of series two
1h ago
Coronation Street: Shayne Ward to leave Aidan Connor role
4h ago
I'm a Celebrity Day 11 recap: Iain and Amir shock viewers with Dingo Dollar betrayal
29 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It