Accessibility Links

Menu

Stuck on You - The Football Sticker Story

Stuck on You: The Football Sticker Story
Thu 7 Dec 12:15am - 1:05am ITV (not STV Central)
HD SUB WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This comes from the producer who made the terrific Get Shirty doc about Admiral football strips, and it’s just as enjoyable. We revisit the golden age of football stickers, launched by newsagent Giuseppe Panini from his kiosk in 1960s Modena.

It became a huge playground craze. Middle-aged men recall the swapping frenzy: one remembers exchanging a fully made Airfix model of the Graf Spee battleship for a single George Best sticker.

The early glue-in versions were hilariously bad (look out for Bobby Moncur with his face obscured by a ball) but it grew to be a multimillion-pound business – and, with Robert Maxwell’s involvement, a sad fable on bully-boy capitalism.

Summary

How four Italian brothers called Panini took a childhood obsession and turned it into a worldwide multi-billion pound industry.
Documentary
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Susan Calman explains why she unfollowed Strictly's Twitter account 0h ago
American Gods loses showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green ahead of series two 1h ago
Coronation Street: Shayne Ward to leave Aidan Connor role 4h ago
I'm a Celebrity Day 11 recap: Iain and Amir shock viewers with Dingo Dollar betrayal 29 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more