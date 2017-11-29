Stuck on You - The Football Sticker Story

Review

by David Butcher

This comes from the producer who made the terrific Get Shirty doc about Admiral football strips, and it’s just as enjoyable. We revisit the golden age of football stickers, launched by newsagent Giuseppe Panini from his kiosk in 1960s Modena.



It became a huge playground craze. Middle-aged men recall the swapping frenzy: one remembers exchanging a fully made Airfix model of the Graf Spee battleship for a single George Best sticker.



The early glue-in versions were hilariously bad (look out for Bobby Moncur with his face obscured by a ball) but it grew to be a multimillion-pound business – and, with Robert Maxwell’s involvement, a sad fable on bully-boy capitalism.



