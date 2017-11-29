Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Stuck on You - The Football Sticker Story
Thu 7 Dec 12:15am - 1:05am
ITV (not STV Central)
HD
SUB
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
This comes from the producer who made the terrific Get Shirty doc about Admiral football strips, and it’s just as enjoyable. We revisit the golden age of football stickers, launched by newsagent Giuseppe Panini from his kiosk in 1960s Modena.
It became a huge playground craze. Middle-aged men recall the swapping frenzy: one remembers exchanging a fully made Airfix model of the Graf Spee battleship for a single George Best sticker.
The early glue-in versions were hilariously bad (look out for Bobby Moncur with his face obscured by a ball) but it grew to be a multimillion-pound business – and, with Robert Maxwell’s involvement, a sad fable on bully-boy capitalism.
Summary
How four Italian brothers called Panini took a childhood obsession and turned it into a worldwide multi-billion pound industry.
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Susan Calman explains why she unfollowed Strictly's Twitter account
0h ago
American Gods loses showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green ahead of series two
1h ago
Coronation Street: Shayne Ward to leave Aidan Connor role
4h ago
I'm a Celebrity Day 11 recap: Iain and Amir shock viewers with Dingo Dollar betrayal
29 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It