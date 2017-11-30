Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
MasterChef: The Professionals
E4 of 21
About
Episode Guide
Series 10 - Episode 4
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jane Rackham
“It’s not easy to come in here when there’s something big, ugly and shiny staring at you,” Gregg Wallace tells the first pro chef undertaking the skills test. Actually he’s referring to the large cod’s head sitting on the bench, which impressively doesn’t unnerve the six contestants too much. However, one chef who messes up that test then chooses to use cod in his signature dish.
Obviously we have to rely on the judges to tell us whether the food tastes good or not but viewers will be in no doubt about the top-notch presentation. Several dishes are like a work of art on a plate.
Summary
Six chefs face the skills test, set by Monica Galetti. They have 20 minutes to prepare a meal using cod's cheeks and an accompanying sauce or garnish. They must then cook their own signature dish for judges Monica, Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing, and the remaining contestants will progress to the quarter finals.
Cast & Crew
Judge
Monica Galetti
Judge
Marcus Wareing
Judge
Gregg Wallace
Narrator
Sean Pertwee
Director
Anthony Crumpton
Editor
Theo Goble
Executive Producer
Franc Roddam
Executive Producer
David Ambler
Series Producer
Rachel Palin
see more
Food
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Masterchef: The Professionals on TV?
Everything you need to know about TV's hottest hunt for the next top chef
Gary Maclean wins MasterChef: the Professionals 2016
MasterChef: The Professionals 2016: meet the final four
8 amazing cooking gifts – as recommended by the UK's top TV chefs
3 top cooking tips from MasterChef’s Monica Galetti
Try it for yourself: MasterChef and Great British Menu veteran Adam Handling's new restaurant
MasterChef: The Professionals - Michel, Monica and me
What's with all the honeycomb in MasterChef: The Professionals?
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
MasterChef's Marcus Wareing on learning from Gordon Ramsay – and why modern kitchens are too soft
10 Nov
MasterChef's Monica Galetti on kitchen punch-ups, female chefs and being mentored by Michel Roux Jr
10 Nov
Former MasterChef judge Michel Roux Jr on TV cooking contests: "Beating people is not the best way to approach life. It's wrong"
19 Oct
Michel Roux Jr on leaving MasterChef: The BBC is "hypocritical and two-faced"
04 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It