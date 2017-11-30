MasterChef: The Professionals

Review

by Jane Rackham

“It’s not easy to come in here when there’s something big, ugly and shiny staring at you,” Gregg Wallace tells the first pro chef undertaking the skills test. Actually he’s referring to the large cod’s head sitting on the bench, which impressively doesn’t unnerve the six contestants too much. However, one chef who messes up that test then chooses to use cod in his signature dish.



Obviously we have to rely on the judges to tell us whether the food tastes good or not but viewers will be in no doubt about the top-notch presentation. Several dishes are like a work of art on a plate.



