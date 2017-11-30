Accessibility Links

MasterChef: The Professionals

E4 of 21
About Episode Guide
Series 10 - Episode 4

Review

“It’s not easy to come in here when there’s something big, ugly and shiny staring at you,” Gregg Wallace tells the first pro chef undertaking the skills test. Actually he’s referring to the large cod’s head sitting on the bench, which impressively doesn’t unnerve the six contestants too much. However, one chef who messes up that test then chooses to use cod in his signature dish.

Obviously we have to rely on the judges to tell us whether the food tastes good or not but viewers will be in no doubt about the top-notch presentation. Several dishes are like a work of art on a plate.

Summary

Six chefs face the skills test, set by Monica Galetti. They have 20 minutes to prepare a meal using cod's cheeks and an accompanying sauce or garnish. They must then cook their own signature dish for judges Monica, Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing, and the remaining contestants will progress to the quarter finals.

Cast & Crew

Judge Monica Galetti
Judge Marcus Wareing
Judge Gregg Wallace
Narrator Sean Pertwee
Director Anthony Crumpton
Editor Theo Goble
Executive Producer Franc Roddam
Executive Producer David Ambler
Series Producer Rachel Palin
Food
Full Episode Guide
