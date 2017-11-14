Accessibility Links
Rick Stein's Road to Mexico
E2 of 7
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 2
Thu 7 Dec 2:35am - 3:35am
BBC Two
SUB
WIDE
AD
SIGN
Review
by
Jane Rackham
As he heads south to Los Angeles and San Diego, Rick Stein becomes increasingly aware of the culinary influence of immigrants, especially Mexicans. “All food in Californian restaurants is really Mexican food,” states the owner of a citrus orchard who, like many others, relies on Mexican workers to pick his produce.
Stein savours every mouthful of his journey, whether he’s eating “Charlie Chaplin’s kidneys” at an LA restaurant frequented by the likes of Johnny Depp, or scoffing a Korean-inspired takeaway from a food truck. Among the dishes he re-creates back home are an orange almond cake, clam chowder and an easy-to-eat chopped salad.
Summary
The chef continues down the Californian coastline immortalised by John Steinbeck, through Los Angeles and into San Diego, where a local fishmonger cooks him the best fish chilli he's ever had.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Rick Stein
Director
Ben Southwell
Director
David Pritchard
Editor
Adam De Wan
Executive Producer
Grace Kitto
Producer
Arezoo Farahzad
Lifestyle
Food
Full Episode Guide
