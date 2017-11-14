Accessibility Links

Rick Stein's Road to Mexico

E2 of 7
Rick Stein's Road to Mexico
Series 1 - Episode 2

Thu 7 Dec 2:35am - 3:35am BBC Two
As he heads south to Los Angeles and San Diego, Rick Stein becomes increasingly aware of the culinary influence of immigrants, especially Mexicans. “All food in Californian restaurants is really Mexican food,” states the owner of a citrus orchard who, like many others, relies on Mexican workers to pick his produce.

Stein savours every mouthful of his journey, whether he’s eating “Charlie Chaplin’s kidneys” at an LA restaurant frequented by the likes of Johnny Depp, or scoffing a Korean-inspired takeaway from a food truck. Among the dishes he re-creates back home are an orange almond cake, clam chowder and an easy-to-eat chopped salad.

The chef continues down the Californian coastline immortalised by John Steinbeck, through Los Angeles and into San Diego, where a local fishmonger cooks him the best fish chilli he's ever had.

Presenter Rick Stein
Director Ben Southwell
Director David Pritchard
Editor Adam De Wan
Executive Producer Grace Kitto
Producer Arezoo Farahzad
