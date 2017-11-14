Rick Stein's Road to Mexico

Review

by Jane Rackham

As he heads south to Los Angeles and San Diego, Rick Stein becomes increasingly aware of the culinary influence of immigrants, especially Mexicans. “All food in Californian restaurants is really Mexican food,” states the owner of a citrus orchard who, like many others, relies on Mexican workers to pick his produce.



Stein savours every mouthful of his journey, whether he’s eating “Charlie Chaplin’s kidneys” at an LA restaurant frequented by the likes of Johnny Depp, or scoffing a Korean-inspired takeaway from a food truck. Among the dishes he re-creates back home are an orange almond cake, clam chowder and an easy-to-eat chopped salad.



